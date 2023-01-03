Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022

Company photo Photo by OnePointOne/Instagram

Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.

Product photo Photo by Sendoso

In 2022, Sendoso, a pioneering sending management platform, announced its decision to relocate its corporate headquarters from San Francisco, California to Arizona. This move is expected to bring nearly 1,000 jobs to the area. According to a press release , the company has also leased a 58,000 square-foot office at The Grove in the historic Phoenix neighborhood with an aim to boost collaboration among its personnel and provide them with an environment which encourages creative connections

Modern farming Photo by OnePointOne

Last year vertical farming startup OnePointOne Inc. relocated from California to Avondale, Arizona, planning a massive expansion. According to a press release , "The 50,000 square-foot facility in the Avondale 107th Industrial Park will be home to OnePointOne’s latest indoor vertical farm. The technologically advanced cultivation platform they’re building will utilize automation, AI and plant science innovations to continue pushing the industry forward." The press release also reads, "OnePointOne’s proprietary vertical farming technology uses 99% less land and water than traditional agriculture. Also, the process is 100% free of pesticides, herbicides and harmful chemicals of any kind."

In 2022, Moov announced the move of its headquarters from California to the 100 Mill building in Tempe, Arizona. The website explains that the company "...matches idle or surplus equipment with buyers who seek high quality equipment at a deep discount and reduced lead-time." It also describes itself as a "...platform [that] also integrates offerings such as payments, logistics, asset management, and other add-on services." In a businesswire press release, CEO and co-founder Steven Zhou stated “Our accelerating success and funding are affirmations that Moov is filling a critical need in the semiconductor industry — creating a more flexible supply chain for capital equipment while drastically reducing procurement lead times. As the United States and other countries around the world double down on growing their domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, the ability to quickly and cost-effectively source capital equipment to expand existing capacity and equip new fabs is critical.”

Sandwich Photo by Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop

Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop, a much-loved and popular family-run eatery of quick-service restaurants based in northern California, has recently taken the next step in business growth by moving its headquarters to Scottsdale. This move signals the first step in their ambitious goal to expand their presence across Arizona, California and eventually beyond state lines over the coming five years. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop may be an exciting addition to Arizona’s culinary landscape, as it brings its signature blend of deliciousness, hospitality and convenience to the Grand Canyon State.