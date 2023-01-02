Phoenix weekly weather forecast - and it's not just rain

Phoenix starts the New Year off wet Photo by Brenna Temple

Phoenix residents and tourists are beginning the New Year with an abundance of precipitation, which may only seem fair after experiencing a few days of sun and warmer temperatures. Here's what they can expect for the following week, according to the latest from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Sunday, January 1, Evening

According to the NWS, tonight you can expect "Showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then showers likely. Low around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph." The "Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms."

Monday, January 2

According to the NWS, "A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning." You may expect "A 30 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm."

Tuesday, January 3

According to the NWS, "Showers [are] likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible." Tuesday night will be "mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind."

Wednesday, January 4

According to the NWS, daytime will be "Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph." Nighttime will be "partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm."

Thursday, January 5

According to the NWS, it will be "Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon." Nighttime will be "mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind."

Friday, January 6

According to the NWS, it will be "Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind." Nighttime is expected to be "Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind."

Saturday, January 7

Good news! According to the NWS, it will be "Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph." At nighttime, it will be "Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind."

Sunday, January 8

According to the NWS, expect "A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph."