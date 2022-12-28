Top Arizona vistas to go birding in 2023

Photo by Photo by cottonbro studio

If you’re an avid birder, Arizona should be at the top of your list for birding n 2023. With its diverse landscape, ranging from the Sonoran Desert to the mountains of the Colorado Plateau, Arizona is home to a wide variety of avian species. From the iconic Montezuma Quail of the south to the brilliant colours of the painted redstart in the north, the state is a birders paradise. With its mild climate and range of habitats, a birding tour of Arizona is sure to provide plenty of opportunities to see a variety of birds in their natural environment. Whether you’re looking to explore the desert oases of the south or witness the grandeur of the Grand Canyon, Arizona offers something for all birders to enjoy.

Popular birding locations in Arizona

Grand Canyon National Park

Man exploring the Grand Canyon Photo by Photo by Noelle Otto

Birding enthusiasts flock to the Grand Canyon National Park for a chance to see one of the most iconic landscapes in the world, as well as a wide variety of birds. The Grand Canyon is home to around 300 species of birds, with more being added every year. You may see a grand condor, rock wren, red-naped sapsucker and much more.

Sonoran Desert

Sonoran Desert Photo by Photo by Nate Hovee

The Sonoran Desert is one of the top destinations for birding tours in Arizona. Located in the southern part of the state, this desert is one of the most biologically diverse deserts in the world, making it a great place to see a variety of desert birds. The best time to go on a Sonoran Desert birding tour is between October and March, during the end of the breeding season. You may see the Gila woodpecker, greater roadrunner, mourning dove and much more.

Saguaro National Park

Saguaro National Park Photo by Photo by Mark Stebnicki

Located just outside of Tucson, Saguaro National Park is a must-see for any Arizona birding tour. Saguaro National Park is home to the saguaro cactus, one of the iconic symbols of the southwest, as well as many species of birds and other wildlife. Birding enthusiasts can go on a guided tour through the park or hire a local guide to explore the area around the park on your own. You may see yellow-eyed juncos, Gambel's quail, Northern goshawks and more.

Coronado National Forest

Coronado National Forest Photo by Visit Sky Islands

Located near the Mexican border in southeastern Arizona, the Coronado National Forest is a great place to go on a birding tour, especially during the spring and fall migrations. This national forest is home to a wide variety of habitats, including forests, mountains, and deserts, which makes it a hotspot for many different species of birds. You may see a Mexican jay, spotted towhee, acorn woodpecker, painted redstart and more.

Chiricahua Mountain

Chiricahua Mountains Photo by Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory

A popular destination for mountain birding tours in Arizona is the Chiricahua Mountain, which is located in Southern Arizona. This mountain is home to a wide variety of plants and animals, including the Gila woodpecker and the Mexican wild turkey.

Vermillion Cliffs National Monument

Vermilion Cliffs National Monument Photo by Visit Arizona

Located in the northern part of Arizona, the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument is home to a variety of birds, including the painted redstart and the vermillion flycatcher. The best time of year to go on a birding tour to the Vermillion Cliffs is between May and September, when the painted redstart is most likely to be seen.

Tips for planning a birding tour in Arizona

When planning a birding tour in Arizona, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, make sure you know where you want to go. Arizona has many different habitats and ecosystems, each with its own unique bird population. You can use a map or an online guide to find out which areas are home to the types of birds you are most interested in seeing. Another important thing to keep in mind is that birds are migratory. This means that many species spend part of the year in Arizona and part of the year in other areas, such as Mexico or Central America. This also means that the time of year you visit will affect which birds you see. Last but not least, make sure to protect and respect the wildlife. Many species of birds in Arizona are protected by state or federal law. This means that it is illegal to harass, harm, or kill these birds, so make sure to follow any applicable rules.