Birdwatching in Arizona: A guide to spotting hummingbirds in 2023

Brenna Temple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBRGq_0jvmrLJT00
Anna's HummingbirdPhoto byUSDA

Birdwatching in Arizona is a wonderful way to explore the state’s unique, diverse habitats and observe some of its most beautiful feathered inhabitants. Arizona is home to a variety of hummingbirds and offers an excellent opportunity for birdwatchers to view these tiny birds year-round. From the Sonoran Desert to the sky islands of the Chiricahua Mountains, Arizona’s hummingbirds are a joy to behold. Here are just a few of several hummingbirds you can sight in Arizona throughout the year.

Rivoli’s Hummingbird

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOtAZ_0jvmrLJT00
Rivoli's HummingbirdPhoto byThe PhotoNaturalist

Rivoli’s Hummingbirds are one of the most common and iconic species of hummingbird found in Arizona. These tiny birds are easily identified by their bright orange feathers and distinct white-tipped tail. Rivoli’s Hummingbirds can be spotted in the Sonoran Desert year-round. These birds migrate south to the Mexican border in September and October, returning to their northern breeding grounds in March and April. Rivoli’s Hummingbirds can be seen at almost any feeder in Arizona. These birds are particularly fond of the sweet taste of red wine, making them a favourite among backyard birdwatchers.

Anna’s Hummingbird

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tozB_0jvmrLJT00
Anna's HummingbirdPhoto byNational Park Service

Anna’s Hummingbirds are the largest species of hummingbird found in Arizona. These birds are easy to identify due to their brilliant emerald feathers and long, red-tipped tail. Anna’s Hummingbirds can be seen throughout the state during the summer months. The species is a migratory bird and can be spotted near the Mexican border in the fall. Anna’s Hummingbirds return to the northern United States in the spring. Anna’s Hummingbirds prefer nectar without sugar, making them difficult to attract to sugar-water feeders. These birds are also very aggressive and territorial, making them less popular among backyard birdwatchers.

Costa's Hummingbird

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGhen_0jvmrLJT00
Costa's HummingbirdPhoto byHummingbirds Plus

Costa’s Hummingbirds are the second most common species of hummingbird found in Arizona. These tiny birds are easily identified by their vibrant green feathers, long red tail, and distinct white wing stripes. Costa’s Hummingbirds can be seen throughout the state during the summer and fall. The species is a migratory bird and can be spotted near the Mexican border in September. Costa’s Hummingbirds return to the northern United States in March. Costa’s Hummingbirds prefer feeders that contain a mixture of water and sugar, making them a common sight at backyard feeders.

The Broad-billed Hummingbird

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjuXW_0jvmrLJT00
The Broad-billed HummingbirdPhoto byAlan Schmierer/USFWS

The Broad-billed Hummingbird is the smallest species of hummingbird found in Arizona. These tiny birds are easily identified by their bright green feathers and long, pointed bill. Broad-billed Hummingbirds can be seen throughout the state during the spring migration. These birds migrate to the Mexican border in fall. Along with the Rufous Hummingbird, Broad-billed Hummingbirds are among the first species of hummingbirds that can be spotted during the spring migration. Broad-billed Hummingbirds prefer feeders that do not contain sugar, making them a difficult species to attract to backyard feeders. Unlike other hummingbird species, Broad-billed Hummingbirds prefer feeders with a strong red colour.

The Blue-throated Mountain Gem Hummingbird

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXOwe_0jvmrLJT00
Blue-throated Mountain-gem HummingbirdPhoto byBrian Wulker/Flickr (CC BY NC 2.0)

The Blue-throated Mountain Gem is the only species of hummingbird found in the Chiricahua Mountains of Arizona. These tiny birds are easily identified by their bright emerald feathers and brilliant ruby-red throat. Mountain Gems can be seen throughout the state year-round, though they prefer the cooler habitat of the Chiricahua Mountains during the summer months. The species is a migratory bird and can be spotted near the Mexican border in fall. The Blue-throated Mountain Gem Hummingbird returns to the northern United States in March. The Blue-throated Mountain Gem Hummingbird is the most difficult species of hummingbird to attract to backyard feeders. These birds prefer a liquid mixture of sugar and nectar, making them a challenging species to keep happy.

Resources for Finding Hummingbird Migration Information

Birdwatchers can track the migration of hummingbirds by following a few helpful websites and social media accounts. The International Hummingbird Society, located in Arizona, is an excellent resource for finding hummingbird migration information. This organization regularly publishes migration information and updates on their website.

# Hummingbirds# Arizona# Birdwatching# Birds# Birding

Brenna Temple is a professional freelance writer with more than 15 years of experience.

