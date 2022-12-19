Chaotic winter storm to hit US just in time for Christmas

Winter Photo by Photo by Ekrulila

As temperatures plunge to frigid levels, a freezing blast of Arctic air is set to sweep across much of the United States just before Christmas, including the already-chilly south.

“We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday,” said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS).

In a special weather statement from the NWS, readers are encouraged to take extra precautions to prepare for freezing temperatures within the south.

"An extremely cold airmass is expected to surge towards the Gulf coast late this week and will bring a multitude of hazardous conditions to the area. Hard Freeze and dangerous Wind Chill conditions would begin as early as late Thursday night and we will continue to deal with the Arctic air through Christmas Day."

"Now is the time to start taking measures to protect your family, pets, friends, property, and yourself from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana."

The massive winter storm system is expected to bring heavy snowfall to several states. Travelers who are planning on hitting the road or skies for their festive season journey may need to adjust their plans due to this large-scale weather event.

The NWS special weather statement warned that temperatures will dramatically drop within just a few hours.

"Arctic airmass surging south out of Canada and across the central United States will quickly move into the Lower Mississippi Thursday and Thursday night. The cold front is expected to move into Wouthwestern Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana during the evening hours with temperatures dropping 20 to 30 degrees or more in only a few hours."

"Temperatures will continue to plummet through the overnight hours with almost the entire area below freezing before sunrise. Not only will the temperatures plunge but this will be accompanied by very strong wind and by sunrise Friday morning there is a high chance that many areas will experience wind chill readings (apparent temperatures) in the lower teens and single digits."