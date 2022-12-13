The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"

Woman standing in pool Photo by Anna Shvets

If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.

Under the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department, it's the newest of several types of aquatics positions now being offered a $3,000 incentive pay for certified training, in order "...to safely open as many of the city's 29 public pools as possible," according to a press release.

Other jobs offering cash incentives for training include pool managers, assistant managers and otherwise deep water lifeguards too, all ahead of the 2023 pool season.

"Eligible certified managers, assistant managers and lifeguards will receive $500 on the first paycheck, and the remaining $2,500 as a one-time payment at the end of the 2023 pool season," reads the press release. To receive the pay, a person must become certified as a lifeguard, work the entire summer through Labor Day weekend and finish in good standing."

This incentive pay covers anyone who obtains their lifeguard certification and "...when combined with the base hourly rate of per position, increases the rate of the follow positions to:

Pool Managers: $20.91/hour + $3,000 incentive = $30/hour*

Assistant Pool Managers: $18.28/hour + $3,000 incentive = $27.65/hour*

Swim Lesson Instructor: $16.51/hour + $3,000 incentive = $25.88/hour*

Lifeguards: $15.72/hour + $3,000 incentive = $25.09/hour*

Shallow Water Lifeguard: $14.97/hour + $3,000 incentive = $24.34/hour*"

The press release also notes that the aquatic department is offering a $250 employee referral payment.