Phoenix, AZ

The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"

Brenna Temple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233IAp_0jeG2JpY00
Woman standing in poolPhoto byAnna Shvets

If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.

Under the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department, it's the newest of several types of aquatics positions now being offered a $3,000 incentive pay for certified training, in order "...to safely open as many of the city's 29 public pools as possible," according to a press release.

Other jobs offering cash incentives for training include pool managers, assistant managers and otherwise deep water lifeguards too, all ahead of the 2023 pool season.

"Eligible certified managers, assistant managers and lifeguards will receive $500 on the first paycheck, and the remaining $2,500 as a one-time payment at the end of the 2023 pool season," reads the press release. To receive the pay, a person must become certified as a lifeguard, work the entire summer through Labor Day weekend and finish in good standing."

This incentive pay covers anyone who obtains their lifeguard certification and "...when combined with the base hourly rate of per position, increases the rate of the follow positions to:

  • Pool Managers: $20.91/hour + $3,000 incentive =  $30/hour*
  • Assistant Pool Managers: $18.28/hour + $3,000 incentive = $27.65/hour*
  • Swim Lesson Instructor: $16.51/hour + $3,000 incentive =  $25.88/hour*
  • Lifeguards: $15.72/hour + $3,000 incentive =  $25.09/hour*
  • Shallow Water Lifeguard: $14.97/hour + $3,000 incentive = $24.34/hour*"

The press release also notes that the aquatic department is offering a $250 employee referral payment.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# City of Phoenix# Phoenix# Arizona# Public Safety# Lifeguard

Comments / 1

Published by

Brenna Temple is a professional freelance writer with more than 15 years of experience.

N/A
679 followers

More from Brenna Temple

Flagstaff, AZ

Schools closed and delayed in Arizona to cope with snowstorm

Arizona-based school districts are taking action to cope with a snowstorm that's set to bring an array of unpredictable weather conditions, including snow, rain and freezing temperatures.

Read full story
Flagstaff, AZ

Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expected

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted that snowfall was expected to commence in the western region of Coconino County on Sunday night and spread towards the east, becoming increasingly heavier today, on Monday.

Read full story
6 comments
Mesa, AZ

Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?

Murder victim and Mesa businessman, Jesus De La RosaPhoto byLamb's Shoe Repair Group/Facebook. 58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa, known personally as Fabien, was found dead inside his Mesa business on Tuesday December 6, and police are asking for your help to find the killer.

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

Murderer begs State of Arizona for immediate execution after killing girlfriend's ex-husband 18 years ago

Aaron GunchesPhoto byArizona Department of Corrections. After almost two decades in custody, notorious Arizona murderer Aaron Gunches has submitted a plea to the state's Supreme Court - requesting his own immediate execution.

Read full story
1 comments
Mesa, AZ

An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023

Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.

Read full story
24 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debt

Phoenix police have arrested a 45-year-old man named John Cole after he allegedly kidnapped, murdered and dismembered a man in a rural area south of Tucson, according to AP News.

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, Arizona

In late August, famous country singer Luke Bell was found dead in Tucson where he'd traveled to perform. After weeks, the 32-year-old's autopsy report was finally released, indicating that he tragically overdosed on the notoriously deadly drug fentanyl.

Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Weather: Tropical storm Madeline may trigger flash floods

The impending danger of the tropical storm Madeline has already increased moisture in Arizona, and may trigger serious flash floods in the coming days. As it approaches from the western coast of Mexico, it is anticipated that Madeline will clash with the remnants of Tropical Storm Lester - bringing an influx of precipitation to the state.

Read full story
12 comments
Yuma County, AZ

Arizona could get the first Tesla V4 Supercharger station worldwide

In a world of relentless innovation, it's no surprise that people are constantly chatting about new and upcoming technologies - especially EVs. Naturally, when people caught wind of a possible Tesla V4 Supercharger station being built in Yuma County, the internet went wild.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday night

On Sunday evening, September 12, The National Weather Service (NWS) issued severe dust and thunderstorm warnings for valley areas. New monsoon storms rolled in and continued throughout the late evening and overnight hours. Particular areas experienced heavy rain, strong winds, hail and flash floods. Radars show a string of activities that headed in the direction of Metro Phoenix from down south.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecast

Farmer's Almanac has released a free, detailed long-range weather forecast for September and October 2022 for Phoenix. With back-to-school season in full effect, it might help to know what mother nature has in store for us.

Read full story
2 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Arizona man allegedly kills 4 family members including niece

Four people were senselessly killed on Sunday outside of Casa Grande. Police are baffled by the brutal murders and have no leads. The community is reeling from the tragedy and looking for answers.

Read full story
44 comments
Arizona State

Borrow a dog or cat for your birthday, wedding and more

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has a long and proud history of promoting animal welfare and helping people connect with homeless pets in need of loving homes. The AHS is always looking for new ways to get people involved with the organization and its mission. To that end, they've come up with some fascinating new programs that are sure to get people talking.

Read full story
Arizona State

Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?

As the world warms and climate change becomes more of a reality, its effects will inevitably be felt in all aspects of life - including real estate. In Arizona, where summers are already hot and dry, the impact of climate change is already wreaking havoc on the state's water supply.

Read full story
27 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?

It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.

Read full story
20 comments
Arizona State

Birth control for rats? Arizona company develops liquid solution

A special type of contraception is on the market, designed to help control the population growth of rats in Arizona. Developed by Phoenix-based company SenesTech Inc., the liquid birth control, ContraPest, is a form of animal rescue as opposed to poisoning or killing them.

Read full story
5 comments

Will taxpayers be footing the bill for billionaires' Teslas?

The Valley of the Sun has been known for many things over the years: blistering heat, retirees and its dwindling water supply. Fortunately, there's some good news, according to the latest data, which posits that the Phoenix metro area is one of the fastest-growing tech sectors in the country.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Arizona warned of scorching temperatures

Today the National Weather Service (NWS) released an excessive heat warning for Arizona this next week. "Thunderstorm activity will decrease substantially through [this] holiday weekend as much drier air filters into the region. Heat will become a greater concern with the warmest lower elevation communities occasionally flirting with afternoon highs of 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains in place for many lower desert locations through the middle of next week."

Read full story
45 comments
Prescott, AZ

Breaking: 2 boys allegedly threatened to shoot up Prescott school

Two Prescott Valley Charter School boys are in custody for allegedly threatening to shoot up their school, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. They are facing charges for an alleged terrorist threat along with false reporting, according to Sheriff David Rhodes.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy