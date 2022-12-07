An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023

Cannon Beach Rendering Photo by Cannon Beach Developments

Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.

According to the Cannon Beach Development Group website, the surf park for beginners to professionals will be the focal point of a $220 million mixed-use development.

"In addition to the surf park, Cannon Beach Development Group plans to surround the waves with a four-story hotel, office buildings, and a co-working environment."

"The development will include a gym, experiential dining, retail shops, and various community spaces such as fire pits, water features, cabanas, splash pads, and outdoor games that are sure to make Cannon Beach a choice lifestyle destination in Phoenix."

According to www.surfparkcentral.com, the site will include a two-acre traveling wave surf lagoon, rapid surf wave pool unit, lagoon wading area, beach-side bar/grill, full-service cabanas, a concert and event area, surf lessons, pump bike track, surfboard rentals and more. The surf park was expected to open in 2022 but the date has been pushed back due to supply chain issues.

Cannon Beach Rendering Photo by Cannon Beach Developments

According to a press release, Cole Cannon is the developer behind the massive multi-development being built on land that was primarily agricultural and is now being rezoned for commercial building.

“This is a place where you can experience and challenge yourself to be the best version of yourself,” said Cannon.

“We’ve been two and a half years now in the planning of this property. I acquired the property in September 2018. And we’ve been aggressively pursuing entitlements ever since."