Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debt

John Cole Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Phoenix police have arrested a 45-year-old man named John Cole after he allegedly kidnapped, murdered and dismembered a man in a rural area south of Tucson, according to AP News.

AP news states the victim of the crime is 28-year-old Antoine Smith. Law enforcement was notified of his disappearance via phone call early Thursday morning.

Investigators identified and located Cole’s car heading to California, according to the AP. The Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers stopped his car and took him into custody. After receiving approval for a search warrant, Smith's remains were found inside Cole's vehicle.

According to court documents obtained by AP News, Cole cooperated with detectives and led them to his car. During an interview, Cole allegedly told detectives that he murdered Smith in self defense, subsequently mutilating the victim's body inside his home in Tucson. The murder was allegedly committed due to unpaid cash debt.

It is unknown as to whether or not John Cole has attained a lawyer.

This year it was announced that there have been at least 400 homicides since 2020 in Phoenix alone. It's only natural that this recent surge in homicides may alarm the city's and even state's residents. The sharp increase has left many people wondering what could be behind the sudden uptick in violence.

While the causes of this rise in violence are still being investigated, it seems clear that safety measures must be increased for the purpose of keeping Arizona safe.

No further information on this case has been released.