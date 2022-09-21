Arizona Weather: Tropical storm Madeline may trigger flash floods

Brenna Temple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FZ5d_0i3wGNsC00
Tropical storm MadelineNational Hurricane Center

The impending danger of the tropical storm Madeline has already increased moisture in Arizona, and may trigger serious flash floods in the coming days. As it approaches from the western coast of Mexico, it is anticipated that Madeline will clash with the remnants of Tropical Storm Lester - bringing an influx of precipitation to the state.

This, only after Hurricane Madeline wreaked havoc over southwestern Mexico last Sunday, approaching from the eastern Pacific. Flooding and heavy rains devastated widespread communities.

It’s anticipated that this chaotic weather pattern will also bring showers and thunderstorms to several regions throughout Arizona State during the remainder of this week as Madeline’s winds weaken and head west, back into the Pacific Ocean.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), tomorrow Phoenix can expect a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, but mostly sunny. Winds should be relatively calm.

Friday, sunny, with a high of about 99. There will be calm wind coming around west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

On Saturday, expect sunshine with a high of 101. Once again, there may be a calm west wind at roughly 5 mph.

According to the NWS, a flood watch is in effect from tonight through Wednesday evening as "flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible." This is most likely to happen in "...portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona, including the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mesa and much more."

