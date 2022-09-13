Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday night

Phoenix Storm September 12 @bryanshousephx/MyRadar

On Sunday evening, September 12, The National Weather Service (NWS) issued severe dust and thunderstorm warnings for valley areas. New monsoon storms rolled in and continued throughout the late evening and overnight hours. Particular areas experienced heavy rain, strong winds, hail and flash floods. Radars show a string of activities that headed in the direction of Metro Phoenix from down south.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADT) was unable to report any visibility on the 1-10 near Wild Horse pass due to a dust storm. According to the ADT, the haboob is traveled towards the Phoenix Metro area. Traffic cameras also show lightning as strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours.

Beware of poor visibility and treacherous driving conditions

Do not drive around road barriers in the event of flash floods

In the case of a dust storm, safely pull off the roadway or exit the highway if possible

According to the NWS, Metro Phoenix residents can expect to see a re-formed monsoon moisture pattern, bringing a 30% chance of scattered showers on Monday afternoon which may initially appear to taper off. Most regions in the valley will see this light rain, totaling less than half an inch in most areas.

According to the NWS, Tuesday has a good chance of showers with a flood watch in place. Highs may move back into the low 100s with mostly sunny skies moving into Wednesday. This turbulent weather is what remains of Hurricane Kay, after pummelling southeast California along with regions of southwest Arizona.