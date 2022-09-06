Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecast

Let it rain Photo by Fabiano Rodrigues

Farmer's Almanac has released a free, detailed long-range weather forecast for September and October 2022 for Phoenix. With back-to-school season in full effect, it might help to know what mother nature has in store for us.

She can be both generous and temperamental, often giving us just what we need when we need it most. With her ever-changing moods, it's important to stay attuned to her rhythms and be respectful of her power. After all, she is the one who sustains us and gives us life.

September 2022 weather predictions

September 6-14: Expect sunshine; warm in the east and cool in the west.

September 15-30 Expect scattered thunderstorms and warmth

Overall weather patterns for September: Temperature of 80° (3° above average. east, 1° below west)

precipitation 1" (average)

October 2022 weather conditions

Oct 1-2: Rain east, sunny west

Oct 3-11: Sunny, warm

October 12-24: Isolated showers, warm

October 25-31: A few showers, cool

Overall weather patterns for October: Temperature of 71° (3° above average)

precipitation 1" (average)

According to Farmer's Almanac, September and October will be warmer than average, with close to normal precipitation. Fall 2022 is said to start on September 22,

The Farmers’ Almanac, has been printed since 1818. It states that "the Farmers' Almanac goes beyond today's experts and enlightens you with generations of perception, experience, and common sense. The dry season dragging on in Arizona has people questioning if this monsoon season will bring significant enough rain to help with the state's water efforts. waiting in anticipation for some sort of relief, any amount of rainfall would be a welcomed site for those seeking an end to the drought.