Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecast

Brenna Temple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JeNJX_0hkDVVFn00
Let it rainPhoto by Fabiano Rodrigues

Farmer's Almanac has released a free, detailed long-range weather forecast for September and October 2022 for Phoenix. With back-to-school season in full effect, it might help to know what mother nature has in store for us.

She can be both generous and temperamental, often giving us just what we need when we need it most. With her ever-changing moods, it's important to stay attuned to her rhythms and be respectful of her power. After all, she is the one who sustains us and gives us life.

September 2022 weather predictions

September 6-14: Expect sunshine; warm in the east and cool in the west.

September 15-30 Expect scattered thunderstorms and warmth

Overall weather patterns for September: Temperature of 80° (3° above average. east, 1° below west)
precipitation 1" (average)

October 2022 weather conditions

Oct 1-2: Rain east, sunny west

Oct 3-11: Sunny, warm

October 12-24: Isolated showers, warm

October 25-31: A few showers, cool

Overall weather patterns for October: Temperature of 71° (3° above average)
precipitation 1" (average)

According to Farmer's Almanac, September and October will be warmer than average, with close to normal precipitation. Fall 2022 is said to start on September 22,

The Farmers’ Almanac, has been printed since 1818. It states that "the Farmers' Almanac goes beyond today's experts and enlightens you with generations of perception, experience, and common sense. The dry season dragging on in Arizona has people questioning if this monsoon season will bring significant enough rain to help with the state's water efforts. waiting in anticipation for some sort of relief, any amount of rainfall would be a welcomed site for those seeking an end to the drought.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Phoenix# Weather# Farmers Almanac# Weather Forecast# Arizona

Comments / 2

Published by

Brenna Temple is a writer with more than 15 years of experience.

Arizona State
479 followers

More from Brenna Temple

Casa Grande, AZ

Arizona man allegedly kills 4 family members including niece

Four people were senselessly killed on Sunday outside of Casa Grande. Police are baffled by the brutal murders and have no leads. The community is reeling from the tragedy and looking for answers.

Read full story
46 comments
Arizona State

Borrow a dog or cat for your birthday, wedding and more

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has a long and proud history of promoting animal welfare and helping people connect with homeless pets in need of loving homes. The AHS is always looking for new ways to get people involved with the organization and its mission. To that end, they've come up with some fascinating new programs that are sure to get people talking.

Read full story
Arizona State

Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?

As the world warms and climate change becomes more of a reality, its effects will inevitably be felt in all aspects of life - including real estate. In Arizona, where summers are already hot and dry, the impact of climate change is already wreaking havoc on the state's water supply.

Read full story
20 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?

It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.

Read full story
13 comments
Arizona State

Birth control for rats? Arizona company develops liquid solution

A special type of contraception is on the market, designed to help control the population growth of rats in Arizona. Developed by Phoenix-based company SenesTech Inc., the liquid birth control, ContraPest, is a form of animal rescue as opposed to poisoning or killing them.

Read full story
5 comments

Will taxpayers be footing the bill for billionaires' Teslas?

The Valley of the Sun has been known for many things over the years: blistering heat, retirees and its dwindling water supply. Fortunately, there's some good news, according to the latest data, which posits that the Phoenix metro area is one of the fastest-growing tech sectors in the country.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Arizona warned of scorching temperatures

Today the National Weather Service (NWS) released an excessive heat warning for Arizona this next week. "Thunderstorm activity will decrease substantially through [this] holiday weekend as much drier air filters into the region. Heat will become a greater concern with the warmest lower elevation communities occasionally flirting with afternoon highs of 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains in place for many lower desert locations through the middle of next week."

Read full story
45 comments
Prescott, AZ

Breaking: 2 boys allegedly threatened to shoot up Prescott school

Two Prescott Valley Charter School boys are in custody for allegedly threatening to shoot up their school, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. They are facing charges for an alleged terrorist threat along with false reporting, according to Sheriff David Rhodes.

Read full story
13 comments
Arizona State

Arizona: Farmers' Almanac predictions for winter 2022-2023

The Farmers' Almanac is a well-respected source of weather information, and its prediction for a mild and dry winter in Arizona has many residents looking forward to cooler temperatures. While this may be good news for those who don't enjoy the hot, humid summers here, it's important to remember that a dry winter can have its own set of problems.

Read full story
33 comments
Arizona State

More people move to Arizona. Meanwhile, the state's water supply is drying up

Colorado River continues to dry upPhoto by Ken Cheung. Despite Arizona's diminishing water supply, more people are moving to the warm state for its home cheaper and plentiful home options. Meanwhile, the Colorado River the state relies on, is enduring "...an ongoing mega drought," according to the Center for Colorado River Studies.

Read full story
18 comments
Arizona State

EV sedan manufactured in Arizona to outrank Tesla's Model S Plaid

The Lucid Air Sapphire, manufactured in ArizonaLucid Motors. Lucid Motors just unveiled their latest sedan, with a lot going for it. The luxury electric vehicle maker has titled it the Lucid Air Sapphire Edition, a top-of-the-line sedan, which the company says will do zero to 60mph in under two seconds, zero to 100mph in under four seconds, and the quarter-mile in under nine seconds. With these types of numbers, the sedan may outrank Tesla's Model S Plaid.

Read full story
26 comments
Arizona State

Tourists caught in a weekend of Arizona flash floods

The National Weather Service has enforced a flash flood warning for Central Arizona until at least 6:45 p.m. The storm may be particularly dangerous for tourists with little understanding of the dangers of flash floods.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Mining companies Tristar and Auramet enter partnership

Tristar Gold Inc. is an Arizona mining company that recently closed a non-brokered private placement with Auramet - a sign of what could be big gains in the future. By investing in TriStar Gold Inc., shareholders will be getting in on the ground floor of what could be a very lucrative investment. With a strong management team and a clear path to success, TriStar Gold Inc. is a company for investors to keep an eye on. Auramet has raised $5 million by selling 25 million shares for $0.20 each. Each share comes with one half of a warrant, which gives the holder the right to buy another share for $0.30 within 24 months.

Read full story
Page, AZ

Lake Powell is shrinking so fast that it could shut down Glen Cameron Dam

Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to users on the Colorado River to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam that supplies hydropower to some 5 million customers across the U.S. West.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy