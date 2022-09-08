Arizona man allegedly kills 4 family members including niece

Richard Wilson Pinal County Adult Detention Center

Four people were senselessly killed on Sunday outside of Casa Grande. Police are baffled by the brutal murders and have no leads. The community is reeling from the tragedy and looking for answers.

The home is located at W. Rosemead Dr. and N. Bel Air Rd. where 21-year-old Richard Wilson was arrested for the alleged indoor killing spree, according to a police update on Facebook . Law enforcement received the 911 call, at approximately 1:45 p.m.

"The victims are identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece," the update says.

A knife was possibly used at the scene, according to authorities, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Wilson was still on scene when deputies arrived and immediately arrested. He has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 million bond, according to the Associated Press.

Sheriff Mark Lamb states on Facebook, "This act of depraved violence will have long-lasting effects on all those who knew this family."

"While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected."

Wilson is facing four counts of first-degree murder. Of course, this is a developing story, and we will continue to bring you the latest updates as they become available.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please get help. There are many organizations that offer support and resources in Arizona.