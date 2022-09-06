Borrow a dog or cat for your birthday, wedding and more

Party Cat Photo by cottonbro

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has a long and proud history of promoting animal welfare and helping people connect with homeless pets in need of loving homes. The AHS is always looking for new ways to get people involved with the organization and its mission. To that end, they've come up with some fascinating new programs that are sure to get people talking.

Now you can borrow a rescue cat or dog for your special event, which gives the animal more exposure, promoting adoption and animal awareness for all homeless pets. And what better way to do that than by bringing a furry friend to a special event such as a wedding or birthday party?

AHS staff members can also bring a litter of puppies, kittens or even two bunnies to your event. If you prefer a senior pet, that is also available.

These animals can attend more than just a corporate function, birthday or wedding. We can bring one to your workplace or if you're studying for a university exam. This can help to lower your stress levels. Animals have been known to provide emotional support and boost morale in people.

If you or a guest falls in love with an animal at your special event, you or they can adopt them. All of the proceeds from adoptions go back into rescuing and caring for animals at AHS shelters. So by adopting, you're giving a forever home to a deserving animal.

If you're looking for a cat that can help around your house with pest control, AHS also has a program for that too. With their working cat program, you can adopt a cat that will help reduce your rodent population.