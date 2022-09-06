Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?

Home Photo by Lisa Fotios

As the world warms and climate change becomes more of a reality, its effects will inevitably be felt in all aspects of life - including real estate. In Arizona, where summers are already hot and dry, the impact of climate change is already wreaking havoc on the state's water supply.

Regardless, Arizona is experiencing an influx in its population. According to a report , in 2021, about 85,000 people moved to Phoenix last year, pushing real estate prices up by 28%. These people make their move as the Colorado River continues to slowly dry up.

This could have a drastic impact on the desert state, as well as the real estate market. If the Colorado River dries up completely, it would mean no water for agriculture, which would lead to less food production. This could cause prices for food and other resources to skyrocket, making it difficult for people to afford to live in Arizona.

These people may be attracted by various factors, including cheaper living expenses. And with more of them migrating to Arizona, there is an increased demand for homes. This demand has been reported: According to the Zillow Home Index in July 2022, Phoenix, Mesa and Scottsdale home values went up by 22.1% percent over the year, and are anticipated to grow by 3.4% by July 2033.

New developments seem to pop up everywhere. It may be odd to think that someday, unbearable heat and a lack of water could drive the very people once attracted to Arizona, out.