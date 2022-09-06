Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?

Arizona Rafael Gonzales

It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.

This claim isn't new: In 2009, a University of Arizona climate-change scientist, Jonathan Overpeck, stated that "Temperatures could regularly hit the 130s in Phoenix by the second half of this century due to human-caused climate change."

Thanks to Phoenix's location in the desert and its high elevation, the city is especially vulnerable to the effects of climate change. In fact, by 2050, the city could be almost uninhabitable for human beings. According to Arizona’s State Climatologist, Nancy Selover, "the daytime temperatures in Phoenix are now approximately 2.5-degrees warmer than they were from the 1940s to the 1970s."

While a 2.5-degree temperature increase may not seem like a lot, Sean Sublette a meteorologist at Climate Central explains that it can make a significant difference. “Think about that classic bell curve. A small increase in the average gives you a big increase in the extremes. In this case in extreme heat” says Sublette.

Data from 1970 to 2018 shows that Arizona is the third fastest-warming state in the country. Taking a look at urban areas, Tucson and Phoenix were the third-and fourth-fastest-warming cities in the United States over the past 48 years, a new analysis of weather data shows.