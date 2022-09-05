Will taxpayers be footing the bill for billionaires' Teslas?

Tesla Model 3 Tesla

The Valley of the Sun has been known for many things over the years: blistering heat, retirees and its dwindling water supply. Fortunately, there's some good news, according to the latest data, which posits that the Phoenix metro area is one of the fastest-growing tech sectors in the country.

That's right, the desert cities are now a veritable hotbed of tech activity, much of which can be attributed to EV companies like Lucid Motors, ElectraMeccanica, Nikola and Atlis Motor Vehicles.

It goes without saying that hoards of people are ready to buy the next EV supercar, reducing their carbon footprint. But now there's an added incentive to buy. EV consumers may receive a new tax credit up to $7,500, helping to offset expensive pricing, according to the Associated Press .

With this comes the inevitable question: Will taxpayers be footing the bill for millionaires' Teslas? It’s a question that not a lot of people seem to be asking. There has been controversy over which Teslas would be eligible for the helpful cash, but so far it it seems Tesla's Model 3 has been approved for the tax credit .

The US tax credit for EVs sounds great in theory, but in practice it may not be as accessible as it seems. For example, they must meet specific criteria to be eligible. Vehicles must contain a battery built in North America with minerals mined or recycled on the continent.