EV sedan manufactured in Arizona to outrank Tesla's Model S Plaid

Brenna Temple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQVP2_0hODnZmN00
The Lucid Air Sapphire, manufactured in ArizonaLucid Motors

Lucid Motors just unveiled their latest sedan, with a lot going for it. The luxury electric vehicle maker has titled it the Lucid Air Sapphire Edition, a top-of-the-line sedan, which the company says will do zero to 60mph in under two seconds, zero to 100mph in under four seconds, and the quarter-mile in under nine seconds. With these types of numbers, the sedan may outrank Tesla's Model S Plaid.

According to the firm's press release,

  • The Lucid Air Sapphire features three motors, carbon-ceramic brakes, an aerodynamic package, new sport seats, and track-tuned suspension for a sublime driver-focused sporting experience
  • It travels at sub-two seconds 0-60 mph, sub-four seconds 0-100 mph, sub-nine seconds quarter mile, and top speed exceeding 200 mph 

According to Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson, the high standards of the new EV have been designed to meet the needs of even the most discerning buyers.

"Today, with the introduction of the Sapphire line, we take the next logical step of advancement. Lucid Air Sapphire, being the very first Lucid product to bear the Sapphire name, builds upon our technical prowess to take electric high-performance to the next level. Sapphire represents the pinnacle of electric performance; finally achieving the performance that I've so long searched for. After painstaking development work, I can confirm Lucid Air Sapphire has achieved a satisfactory performance, and I trust the most discerning drivers will agree."

Official In-Person Unveiling

The Lucid Air Sapphire is slated to make its public debut at the Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel, California during Monterey Car Week. The Lucid Air Sapphire will be offered as a limited-production model. Deliveries are slated for the US and Canada next year.

Arizona State
