Tourists caught in a weekend of Arizona flash floods

The National Weather Service has enforced a flash flood warning for Central Arizona until at least 6:45 p.m. The storm may be particularly dangerous for tourists with little understanding of the dangers of flash floods.

However, this comes after a morning tweet by AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno this morning, in which he predicted a significant flash flood throughout southern Arizona and New Mexico from at least Friday to Saturday.

National Weather Service emergency phone notification Brenna Temple

According to the National Weather Service,

"Flash floods occur within a few minutes or hours of excessive rainfall, a dam or levee failure, or a sudden release of water held by an ice jam. Flash floods can roll boulders, tear out trees, destroy buildings and bridges, and scour out new channels. Rapidly rising water can reach heights of 30 feet or more. Furthermore, flash flood-producing rains can also trigger catastrophic mud slides."

According to weather.gov, flash floods happen due to an accumulation of heavy rain and can cause even small cars to get swept away with just a few inches. If you're a tourist and unfamiliar with this potentially-deadly weather pattern, here's what you can do to help stay safe, according to the website:

1. Watch your phone in the case of rainy weather in the case of any National Weather Service emergency warnings.

2. When alerted to a flash flood, get to higher ground immediately.

3. Never enter floodwaters in a vehicle or on foot.

For more information on how to keep safe in flash floods, check out the National Weather Service.