Online Learning in October

Need resume boosting skills? Starting a business or looking for ways to grow your business? Health, Art, Business, Fund-Raising, and limitless other topics are available to you from the comfort of your home. These free online courses may meet your needs as a consummate learner or as someone fearful of the expense of learning:

Anytime, Self-paced, On-line Introductory Study: Free Business Lessons from Harvard Business School Online, is access to free business-centric interactive online lessons hosted by Harvard University. These free lessons "... each cover a vital business concept, including identifying competitive risk, pricing strategy, designing organizational structure, understanding customer needs, investing in private equity, negotiating salary, resilient leadership, making the business case for purpose, communicating customer value, understanding the problems of capital markets, impact-weighted accounts, and exchange rates' impact on business." Create an account to Register for free Online Courses with Harvard University.

Webinar: Strategic Fundraising for Nonprofit Leaders is a free online Webinar hosted by Harvard University, Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education. This is a 60-hour self-paced introduction to fundraising and development.

Anytime, Self-paced, On-line Introductory Study: Learn career or business skills with "Grow with Google". To learn marketing strategies, innovation and tools, you may consider "Think with Google"

Monday, October 17, 2022, 9:00 a.m., Online live event: Get started with Microsoft Word is a one-hour live session hosted by Microsoft. You may learn the basics of Microsoft Word; formatting and layout options; create impactful documents; use modern templates, themes, and styles; use of editing tools; sharing and editing your documents. This course

Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 10:00 a.m., Online livestream: Intro to Excel, is hosted by General Assembly. This is a free 2-hour event. Registration is required. If you want to increase your professional skills, learn the basics of Excel, a preferred data management tool: Workbooks, Formatting, Sorting, Filtering, Key Formulas, Functions.

Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 4:00 p.m., Virtual event: Gardening: Success with Potted Herbs, is hosted by AARP: “This event is FREE, but registration is REQUIRED. Please note that you MUST sign in to your free AARP.org account or create an account to register. AARP membership is not required to create an account.” You may learn to grow herbs in small spaces, in pots, on your windowsill, or on your doorsteps. Learn tips for getting your plants through the winter season. Lemon Balm, Thyme, and Peppermint are discussed.

Thursday, October 20, 2022, Noon, Online livestream: Get started with Microsoft PowerPoint is a one-hour virtual learning session hosted by Microsoft. PowerPoint, a presentation tool, is used to create and share presentations. This class will help you learn to navigate the software, use tools, design slides with transitions and animations, collaborate and edit presentations.

Monday, October 24, 2022, 9:00 a.m., Online livestream: Get started with Microsoft Outlook is a one-hour virtual learning session hosted by Microsoft. Outlook can be used on your desktop, mobile app, or in a web browser. It allows you to manage your email, calendar, contacts, and tasks. This course will address the basics of Outlook.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 7:00 a.m., Online livestream: Intro to Social Media Strategy, hosted by General Assembly, is a 2-hour workshop to improve your social media engagement skills for your business. In this free, two-hour livestream, you’ll gain a foundational understanding of various social media platforms and learn to develop and implement an actionable social media strategy. We’ll focus on how to structure your social media efforts, captivate your audience on each social media platform, and build brand awareness, loyalty, and sales. All in real time, taught by an industry professional. You may learn to create a social media strategy for your business: Define your brand, engage your audience, social media platform differences, create content, differentiate publishing, listening and Reporting tools, creating content calendars for your business.

Thursday, October 27, 2022, 5:30 p.m. Live virtual event: "What Did You Say?" A Conversation About Hearing Loss,

is hosted by AARP: “This event is FREE, but registration is REQUIRED. Please note that you MUST sign in to your free AARP.org account or create an account to register. AARP membership is not required to create an account.” You can learn from leaders in hearing health the steps available to improve hearing and quality of life.