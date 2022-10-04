Fall Gospel Meeting in Memphis, TX

The Memphis Church of Christ will be hosting their Annual Fall Gospel Meeting. This year’s topic is “Christianity 101.” The guest speaker is Paul Shero from San Angelo, TX. Paul and his wife Patsy have two daughters and seven grandchildren. Paul has preached in San Angelo for 45 years, beginning in 1977.

The methods of contact for additional information: call (806) 259-2546; email: CofCmemphistx@gmail.com or memphischurchofchrist@windstream.net; website: https://memphistx.churchofchrist.info/; Facebook social media: http://www.church-of-christ.org/ . The event site is 1625 N. 18th St., Memphis, TX, 79245.

Mark Lance is the minister of Memphis Church of Christ. He hosts a Radio Program on Sundays at 8:30 am on KLSR 105 FM. Mark was an educator and coach before finding his passion in Christian Ministry. He has served in the Texas Panhandle area as a minister. He is also a contact resource for the church’s service programs.

Paul Shero is the pulpit minister of Southgate Church of Christ, with a presence online and Facebook.

The event is October 9-12, 2022, at the church at 1625 N 18th Street. Sunday class is at 9:45 am, “Who is God?” The church’s worship services begin at 10:45 am, “What Happens When We Worship?” The evening worship is at 6 pm, “What Happens When we are Saved?” The Fall Gospel Event provides a Potluck Meal following the evening class to include soup and sandwiches.

The Monday class at 7 pm is “What Faith is All About?” Tuesday morning, a Men’s Breakfast and Worship Class will be at the Memphis Park at 7:30 am. The evening class will be at 7 pm, at the church, “What is Confession?”

The MCOC hosts the Wednesday Ladies’ Bible class lesson with special guest Paul Shero providing the lesson at 9:30 am at the church. At 6:30 pm, is a “Celebration of Singing” with area wide guests. To begin the final evening. Paul Shero will deliver the lesson at 7:15 pm, “Why did Jesus Come? “The church is providing refreshments each weeknight after the services. Everyone is welcome to join in the services, lessons, and studies. The church extends a welcoming offer of fellowship with the congregants and guests over refreshments to all.

Other services offered are Clothes Closet, home bible studies, bible literature in English or Spanish, and Food Pantry. The “WATS” Program is a quarterly service for providing projects for widows and community members. An annual school supply and clothing giveaway project is an addition service project offered.