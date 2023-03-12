CAB Records Artist SENCITY Debuts “PABLO” featuring Antonio “AB” Brown

SEN “PABLO” ft AB Photo by Sen

By: Kim Coco

Meet Senik “SEN” Gevorkyan, the rising Miami based musician, influencer and entrepreneur that’s been creating a name for himself in South Florida’s Music and Nightlife scene. Known professionally as SEN, he’s been nicknamed “SEN CITY” for his luxury living, celebrity status lifestyle, and for partying like there’s no tomorrow.

He been spotted weekly at some of Miami's most exclusive, hard to get into hot spots like Mr. Jones, Vendome, Booby Trap, Swan, Sway, and more, where he's a well known guest that parties with other celebrities, musicians, athletes and influencers.

After taking a leap of faith and starting his new life in Miami Florida, SEN stepped out of his comfort zone to start his own path and establish himself as an artist. SEN CITY went on to create a name for himself by recording music of all types of genres, because as he puts it

“Life shouldn’t only have one type of flavor.”

While spending time in Miami writing his hit track entitled “PABLO”, SEN met Antonio “AB” Brown.The pair went on to discover that they shared the same love of music and the same passion for building an empire. SEN credits AB as someone that’s helped influence him both in his career and personal life. SEN and AB went on to release the single “PABLO” together. It became a hit record at several Miami nightclubs. The song’s lyrics reflect SEN CITY’s alter ego lifestyle- one as a young entrepreneur determined to continue his family’s empire and the other, a talented musician creating his own genre of Hip Hop Music for his fans.

During his career, SEN has graced the stages of Rolling Loud LA, with headliner Travis Scott and Booby Trap Miami, where AB headlined the show. After showing promise, dedication and a one of a kind music style, SEN gained international attention after it was announced that he was the very first artist signed to Antonio “AB'' Brown's Music Label, CAB RECORDS.

SEN is the latest rising musician out of the South Coast. Now that PABLO is released, he has several new projects on the way. While continuing the lifestyle of Pablo, and building his own empire, SEN is now ready to introduce to the world something new in Music.

PABLO featuring Antonio Brown

Released: 3/10/2023

IG: @SENCITY