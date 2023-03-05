Drumwork Music Presents: Conway The Machine & Jae Skeese “Metallic 5’s”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNN9D_0l7w4yaT00
Pain Provided ProfitPhoto byThe Source

By: Kim Coco

Drumwork Music CEO & Rap Music Sensation “Conway The Machine” is back at it again with another hit single! On March 3rd, Conway joined forces with fellow Drumwork artist, Jae Skeese to debut their new track “Metallic 5’s”. The song will be the very first release off their upcoming album, “Pain Provided Profitz” due out March 10th. With their new release “Pain Provide Profitz” The Dream Team Duo collab on the beat, produced by REAL 6, with lyrics like:

Check out Conway the Machine & Jae Skeese new single “Metallic 5’s” below!

“Metallic 5’s”

“Perfection been reflectin’ on my record since I stepped in this shit (Talk to ‘em)
Bunch of six-figure cars parked at my residence, the Lanvins leopard print (Ah) on the hip, my presence is a gift, Scientists can’t calculate my impact, no instrument of measurement exists (Woo)
I had a hall-of-fame career, I’m settin’ records in this b*tch (Woo)”~ Conway the Machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVC4K_0l7w4yaT00
Drumwork Music Group ArtistsPhoto byMedium

“I swear to God, this where we draw the line, look (I swear the God)
And every bar is carved with glass shards, leave ‘em with black scars
These sentences is infinite like limits on them black cards, Two of the illest at large, Machine and Skeese If we speak, you must respect it as law, Hard as the asphalt, it’s DrumWork” ~ Jae Skeese

Upon returning from his recent European tour, Conway announced to excited fans his highly anticipated forthcoming album “Won’t He Do It” expected to drop in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nChhh_0l7w4yaT00
Photo byOfficial Facebook Page of Drumwork Music

For all Press & Media Inquiries: Payattenmedia@gmail.com

New York City, NY

