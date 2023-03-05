Brooklyn, NY

What NYC Sounds Like: Sosa Geeks Releases "Still Geeked" ft Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Ether the Connect and More!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrfCr_0l7ogGS600
Sosa Geek "Still Geeked"Photo bySosa Geek

By: Kim Coco

Viral Brooklyn Rapper Sosa Geek has made his big return to drill music. On Friday March 3rd the Brownsville born rapper officially debuted his highly anticipated album entitled, “STILL GEEKED”. The album features artists like Fivio Foreign, French Montana, YDtheBest, Digga D, Goldie, Sturdy, Yn Jay, Ether Da Connect and Juvie Laflare. The track-list includes hit songs like “Run it Up”, “Viral in a Minute” "Ocean" “So Crazy” “Making it Hot" and fan favorites "Vexed" featuring French Montana and YDtheBest and solo track "Jail Call"

Stream Sosa Geek's New album “Still Geeked” below

Still Geeked

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8A3d_0l7ogGS600
https://untitledexport.lnk.to/StillGeeked

“STILL GEEKED” by Sosa Geek is his 3rd project which is part of the “GEEK” album Series which include

RETURN OF THE GEEK. by Sosa Geek.
GEEK MODE by Sosa Geek
STILL GEEKED by Sosa Geek

Sosa GeekPhoto byVladTV

Sosa Geek, a pioneer in the NYC drill scene, and known as the creator of the Woo Walk has collaborated in the past with artists like Certified Lover Boy Drake and Fivio Foreign for 2020’s hit track “Demons,” which landed him on Drakes Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape and went on to garner over 11 million Views on YouTube

Demons by Drake, Fivio Foreign and Sosa Geek

Sosa Geek has also worked with artists like the Late Pop Smoke, collaboration between Geek, Rah SwishFetty LuchianoYoung Costamado, DJ Drewski, Ron Suno, Gwoppy, Asian Doll, Sheff G, Klass Murrda, GrindHarde, MillyZ and more. 

Follow Sosa Geek on social media

IG: https://www.instagram.com/sosageek_/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SOSA-GEEK-110739107509163/

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialsosageek

Website: https://sosageekofficial.com/shop/

For all press & media inquiries: Sosageekbeats@gmail.com

# sosageek# drillmusic# hiphop# fivioforeign# StillGeeked

Exclusive Interviews, VIP Pass, Covering Topics like NYC Album Releases and Music Reviews, Arts, Culture, Concerts, Festivals, Events, Fashion, Celebrity, Sports & Entertainment

New York, NY
12 followers

