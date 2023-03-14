Norfolk, VA

The Battle for Justice in Norfolk: Amina Matheny-Willard Takes on the White Power Structure in the City

Breaking Through News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xhxc_0lIoJfH000
Norfolk Civil Rights and Criminal Defense Attorney Amina Matheny-WillardPhoto byBreaking Through News

Norfolk, VA: As Women's History Month is celebrated across the country, one woman in Norfolk is fighting back against an unjust legal system. Amina Matheny-Willard, an African American civil rights attorney, is doubling down on her fight against the alleged crimes and incompetence of Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi, after she was sanctioned by Norfolk Circuit Court Judge Everett Martin for attempting to hold Fatehi accountable for his failures as Commonwealth Attorney.

Matheny-Willard, representing several citizen petitioners, has filed a Writ of Mandamus and Prohibition with the Virginia Supreme Court, accusing Fatehi of failing to execute the basic ministerial duties required of his office, which has led to a city overrun with crime and violence. They allege that Fatehi has repeatedly failed to adequately prepare for the prosecution of certain defendants in high-profile homicide cases, leading to the dismissal of charges and mistrials, and allowing criminals to run free in Norfolk.

One such case involved the widely publicized murder of Old Dominion University student Chris Cummings. The petitioners claim that Fatehi's office failed to adequately prepare for the prosecution of certain defendants in this case and failed to timely disclose Brady material, which led to a dismissal without prejudice against one defendant and a mistrial for another.

In addition to these allegations, the petitioners question the motives behind Fatehi's $200,000 campaign contribution from George Soros, arguing that Fatehi has turned Norfolk into a "big social experiment" and that the results of this experiment have been disastrous. Matheny-Willard's fight against Fatehi and the Norfolk legal system has come at a cost. She was sanctioned by Judge Martin for her attempts to hold Fatehi accountable, likely in an attempt to silence her. But Matheny-Willard is not backing down. She has filed an appeal against Judge Martin's ruling, and filed a writ against the same Judge in the Virginia Supreme Court, seeking to force the Judge to empanel the grand jury to investigate the Commonwealth Attorney, pursuant to state law.

"No man is above the law," Matheny-Willard said. "I will not be silenced. I will continue to fight for the people of Norfolk, particularly the Black community, which has been targeted by criminals and harassed by the police."

Matheny-Willard is a true hero, standing up against a system that has failed her community and trying to hold those in power accountable. She is willing to take personal risk to do what is right, and she is willing to fight for people who are not strong or brave enough to know how to fight for themselves.

As Women's History Month continues, let us honor the courage and strength of women like Amina Matheny-Willard, who are fighting for justice and equality.

#Herstory

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Herstory# Amina Mathey Willard# Norfolk# civil rights# attorney

Comments / 3

Published by

Breaking Through is a hard hitting local, state, and national news organization. We were on the frontlines of critical national debates such as family separations and police corruption. We proudly deliver the news you need, but you don't always see!

Verona, VA
556 followers

More from Breaking Through News

"Scorched Earth" Rhetoric: Rep. Greene's Allegations of Federal Agents Planning to Commit or Promote Violence in NY

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who serves on the Homeland Security Committee, suggests federal "assets" are planning violence in NY next week.Photo byBreaking Through NewsWritten by: Sam Orlando.

Read full story
207 comments
Augusta County, VA

A Dangerous Precedent: Iron County, MO Sheriff Scandal Highlights the Need for Vigilance in Augusta County, Virginia

Iron County Sheriff and Two Deputies Charged in MO Police Corruption CasesPhoto byBreaking Through News. STAUNTON, VA - The recent arrest of Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeff Burkett and two of his deputies for "criminal street gang activity" in a parental kidnapping plot marks a disturbing trend of law enforcement corruption. This case, in that it involves official misconduct and lying about police matters, bears striking similarities to some of the allegations against Augusta County, Virginia, Sheriff Donald Smith, raising concerns about the potential consequences for the local community if Smith's activities are not thoroughly investigated.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Tables Turned: DeSantis' Anti-Protest Law Could Bite Trump Supporters in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL – As former President Donald Trump anticipates an arrest in New York City related to the ongoing investigation into hush money payments, he is calling for protests in support of himself. However, a recently enacted Florida law aimed at preventing traffic-blocking protests may end up being used against Trump's own supporters.

Read full story
129 comments
New York City, NY

President Trump Predicts Imminent Arrest in New York, Calls for Demonstrations

President Trump Announced Saturday He Expects to be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for ProtestsPhoto byCNBC. In a shocking development, former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, claiming that he expects to be arrested next week due to criminal indictments in New York City. The claim comes as a New York prosecutor is considering charging Trump in connection with hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. However, no official announcement has been made regarding any plans for an indictment.

Read full story
32 comments
New York City, NY

Trump to Surrender if Indicted: NYPD Prepares for Potential Arrest of Former President

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump confirmed he will surrender to NYPD if he is criminally charged by the NY District AttorneyPhoto byBreaking Through NewsWritten by: Sam Orlando.

Read full story
122 comments

Cosmic Conundrum: The Fermi Paradox and the Search for Alien Life

Fermi Paradox: Is there anybody out there?Photo byBreaking Through NewsWritten by: Michael Phillips. Staunton, VA: The Fermi Paradox is a captivating enigma that has perplexed scientists, astronomers, and the general public alike. At its core, the paradox grapples with the seeming contradiction between the high probability of extraterrestrial civilizations existing in the universe and the apparent lack of evidence or contact with such civilizations. Understanding the Fermi Paradox and its implications is essential, as it delves into the profound question of whether humanity is alone in the cosmos.

Read full story
Churchville, VA

Concerns Rising Over Emergency Response Times for Fire/EMS in Churchville, Virginia

Churchville-Volunteer-Fire-EMSPhoto byBreaking Through NewsWritten by: Sam Orlando. Augusta County, VA - Local resident and advocate for increased EMS funding, Stephen Morris, recently raised concerns over the emergency response times for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Augusta County, Virginia. In a series of social media posts, Morris highlighted a specific incident where it took an extended amount of time for EMS to arrive at the scene.

Read full story

Pentagon Report Suggests Alien Craft Could Be Releasing Probes in Our Solar System

On October 19, 2017, the Pan-STARRS detected an unusual interstellar object, later named 'Oumuamua, which appeared to be artificial.Photo byBreaking Through News. Staunton, VA: A recent draft research report from Pentagon officials suggests that aliens could be visiting our solar system and releasing smaller probes, similar to the missions conducted by NASA when studying other planets. The report, authored by Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), and Abraham Loeb, chairman of Harvard University's astronomy department, was released on March 7 and focuses on the physical constraints of unidentified aerial phenomena.

Read full story
1 comments
Henrico County, VA

Seven Henrico County Deputies Charged with Murder: Parallels Drawn to Augusta County's Police Violence Issues

Seven Henrico County, Virginia deputies were arrested, charged with second degree murder of an inmate.Photo byBreaking Through News. In an unprecedented move, seven sheriff's deputies in Henrico County, Virginia, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 28-year-old Irvo N. Otieno. The charges stem from an incident that occurred during Otieno's transport to Central State Hospital, where he was allegedly smothered by deputies. The county has released limited information about the allegations, and the incident's video footage has not yet been made public.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

Love on the Rocks: Asteroid with 1 in 400 Odds Could Hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046, VA to CA on Potential Strike Map

Potential Strike Zone of #2023DW, according to Astronomers, the path and odds are likely to change over time.Photo byBreaking Through News. Scientists have identified an asteroid, known as 2023 DW, that could potentially collide with Earth on Valentine's Day in 2046. The odds of the asteroid hitting our planet are currently estimated at 1 in 400. This estimate comes from astronomer astronomer Piero Sicoli, who tracks asteroid risks and tweeted the estimate on March 2, 2023.

Read full story
12 comments

The Battle Continues: Britney Spears' Friends Fear for Her Safety

Spears' Friends Worry for Her SafetyPhoto byBreaking Through News. TMZ broke the story that Spears was going to spend two months in the LA area to recover, but those plans were changed. If you have been keeping up with Spears post conservatorship, you can see that she has been erratic, and her behavior has caused fans to become worried. At one point, fans began to speculate that Spears wasn't the one posting and that she was in danger. Those closest to Spears say she's a 'danger to herself and others.' another source said, "This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone. She is abusing caffeine, Adderall, and anything she can get her hands on. She is not taking her medication, which is essential to stabilize her mood, and is unknowingly trying to self-medicate with other substances, which is exacerbating her mental illness."

Read full story
5 comments

Preparing for Doomsday: For Many Americans, Preparing for the End of Time is Just a Part of Life

Doomsday prepping has become a part of normal life for a significant number of AmericansPhoto byBreaking Through News. Hundreds of TV series and movies depict various perspectives on what "the end of the world" could look like, whether caused by natural disasters, outbreaks, or government collapse. These films, primarily for entertainment, present numerous possibilities and challenges that might one day befall humanity. They make you think about how you would act in these characters' positions and whether you believe you could handle such situations or if they make you reconsider your entire life plan.

Read full story
33 comments

FDIC's Seizure of Silicon Valley Bank: Lessons Learned from the Closure of a Tech-Focused Bank

Three banks have been closed in less then a week, with the US facing its toughest banking crisis since 2008.Photo byBreaking Through News. Staunton, VA: In response to recent developments involving Silicon Valley Bank, an emergency congress meeting was held via Zoom to discuss the involvement of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The meeting was called by members of the House Financial Services Committee, who expressed concern over the bank's financial stability and its potential impact on the wider financial system.

Read full story
Augusta County, VA

Another Alleged Assault by Augusta County Sheriff's Deputies Raises Alarming Concerns Over Pattern of Violence

Augusta County Sheriff Donald SmithPhoto byBreaking Through NewsWritten by: Sam Orlando. The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is once again facing allegations of police brutality, after a Stuarts Draft man was reportedly beaten by deputies during a New Year's Eve encounter. According to Tammie Myers, mother of Jeffrey Scott Snead, 32, he was approached by deputies, and while talking to one of them, another deputy snuck behind Snead and suddenly slammed him to the ground. Snead's mother claims that the deputies proceeded to beat her son in front of his father, using nightsticks like baseball bats and pepper spraying and tasing him four times. Myers reports that the deputies attempted to gouge out Snead's eye with a police baton, leaving him with significant injuries to his legs, back, chest, head, and face. Myers provided Breaking Through News with photos of the wounds her son suffered. If you want to review more the photos, you can click here.

Read full story
18 comments
Arizona State

Proyecto de Liberacion Takes Action to Address Immigration Detention Crisis in Arizona

Eloy Detention Center, AZPhoto byBreaking Through News. Proyecto de Liberacion, a nonprofit organization, is now offering free immigration attorney referrals to migrants in detention and their friends and families in Arizona. The program provides referrals to pro bono attorneys for the bond/detention hearing only. Once released from custody or if their bid for release is unsuccessful, they will need to retain different counsel.

Read full story
9 comments

Free Lawyer? New Program Offers Referrals to Pro Bono Immigration Attorneys for Immigrants in Detention

Immigration Detention FacilityPhoto byBreaking Through NewsWritten by: Michael Phillips. Proyecto de Liberacion Offers Free Immigration Attorney Referrals to Migrants in Detention.

Read full story
Augusta County, VA

Augusta County Board of Supervisors Approves Live Streaming of Work Sessions

Augusta County Board of SupervisorsPhoto byAugusta County, VA. Get ready to experience transparency like never before! The Augusta County Board of Supervisors just announced that they would be live streaming their work sessions, allowing the public to watch their meetings in real time. No more hiding behind closed doors or hearing about decisions after they've been made - now you can tune in and watch your local government officials at work firsthand. This exciting move towards greater accountability is sure to bring a new level of openness to the political landscape of Augusta County.

Read full story
1 comments
Norfolk, VA

Off-Duty Norfolk Police Officer Kills Man After Argument, Family Alleges Corruption and Cover Up

Norfolk, VA - Attorney Amina Matheny-Willard, on behalf of Kelvin White's family, has called on the Norfolk Police Department to conduct an internal investigation into the actions of off-duty officer Edmund Hoyt, who shot and killed White on January 19, 2020.

Read full story
17 comments
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk State University and NSU Police Under Fire for Alleged Civil Rights Abuses

Norfolk, VA - A young woman attending Norfolk State University is planning to sue local authorities for civil rights violations after being arrested and detained for several days. Aaliyah Phillips, a junior political science major at NSU, was arrested on February 9th following what she believed to be a routine traffic stop on campus.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy