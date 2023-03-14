Proyecto de Liberacion Takes Action to Address Immigration Detention Crisis in Arizona

Eloy Detention Center, AZ Photo by Breaking Through News

Written by: Michael Phillips

Proyecto de Liberacion, a nonprofit organization, is now offering free immigration attorney referrals to migrants in detention and their friends and families in Arizona. The program provides referrals to pro bono attorneys for the bond/detention hearing only. Once released from custody or if their bid for release is unsuccessful, they will need to retain different counsel.

Evan Ajin, a director at Proyecto de Liberacion, stated, "We are determined to help any migrant in detention in Arizona find a lawyer for their bond hearing. Immigration detention is a scourge in our society, but failing to provide immigrants in detention counsel is unconscionable. No one deserves to stand in front of a court, with their life on the line, without representation."

Proyecto de Liberacion is committed to promoting social justice and human rights through legal advocacy, community education, and direct services. The group's mission is to provide free legal services to immigrants in detention and to promote their rights and dignity.

"Proyecto de Liberacion is proud to be able to offer this important service to migrants in detention and their families," said Ajin. "We understand that the immigration system can be confusing, and we want to ensure that people have access to the legal support they need to navigate it."

Immigrants referred to an attorney through Proyecto can expect to receive contact from that attorney within 30 days. Proyecto also offers options for people to receive their referral faster, so that an immigrant with a court date rapidly approaching may still be able to benefit from Proyecto's referral services.