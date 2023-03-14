Free Lawyer? New Program Offers Referrals to Pro Bono Immigration Attorneys for Immigrants in Detention

e

Immigration Detention Facility Photo by Breaking Through News

Written by: Michael Phillips

Proyecto de Liberacion Offers Free Immigration Attorney Referrals to Migrants in Detention

A group called Proyecto de Liberacion has announced that it is offering free immigration attorney referrals to migrants in detention and their friends and families.

The program provides referrals to pro bono attorneys for the bond/detention hearing only. Once released from custody or if their bid for release is unsuccessful, they will need to retain different counsel.

"We are determined to help any migrant in detention in the United States find a lawyer for their bond hearing," said Evan Ajin, a director at Proyecto. "Immigration detention is a scourge in our society, but failing to provide immigrants in detention counsel is unconscionable. No one deserves to stand in front of a court, with their life on the line, without representation."

Proyecto de Liberacion is a nonprofit organization that seeks to promote social justice and human rights through legal advocacy, community education, and direct services. The group is committed to providing free legal services to immigrants in detention and to promoting their rights and dignity.

"Proyecto de Liberacion is proud to be able to offer this important service to migrants in detention and their families," said Ajin. "We know that the immigration system can be daunting and confusing, and we want to make sure that people have access to the legal support they need to navigate it."

Immigrants who are referred to an attorney through Proyecto can expect to receive contact from that attorney within 30 days. However, Proyecto also offers options for people to receive their referral faster, so that an immigrant with a court date rapidly approaching may still be able to benefit from Proyecto's referral services.