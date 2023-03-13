Augusta County Board of Supervisors Approves Live Streaming of Work Sessions

Augusta County Board of Supervisors Photo by Augusta County, VA

Written by: Ismael Barrios

Get ready to experience transparency like never before! The Augusta County Board of Supervisors just announced that they would be live streaming their work sessions, allowing the public to watch their meetings in real time. No more hiding behind closed doors or hearing about decisions after they've been made - now you can tune in and watch your local government officials at work firsthand. This exciting move towards greater accountability is sure to bring a new level of openness to the political landscape of Augusta County.

Board approves the measure in a 5-2 vote.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors has approved a plan to live stream their work sessions, giving citizens a chance to see how their local government works. The live streaming will allow citizens to see the board in action and understand the decisions that are made. It will also provide transparency and accountability for the board, as well as allow citizens to hold their representatives accountable for their actions. The Vote was 5-2, with Supervisor Garber and Morelli voting no.

Supervisor Pam Carter made the motion to begin live-streaming work sessions, and Supervisor Scott Seaton seconded the motion. " We are getting into tax season, and I think it important to involve as many citizens as possible," Carter said during the meeting. "This would be another method of showing transparency to our citizens."

Supervisor Steve Morelli opposed the measure, citing concerns about supervisors holding back and not being themselves because of the cameras. Supervisor Seaton stated Morelli's reason for not wanting to live stream is the exact reason why the board should approve the measure.

Despite these concerns, the majority of the board voted in favor of live-streaming work sessions, with Supervisor Seaton saying it was a significant step forward for Augusta County. "I think the public needs to hear all of our meetings to know that there really isn't a backroom deal."

Live Streaming will give citizens a chance to see how local government works

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors has approved a plan to live stream their work sessions, allowing citizens to see how their local government works. The live streaming will allow citizens to see the board in action and understand the decisions that are made. It will also provide transparency and accountability for the board, as well as allow citizens to hold their representatives accountable for their actions.

Under the new policy, work sessions will be live-streamed on the county’s website and social media platforms. The streams will be archived and available for on-demand viewing. This policy will go into effect starting at the next work session. Meetings and agenda for the Board of Supervisors can be found at https://www.co.augusta.va.us/residents/county-calendars/meetings-and-agendas .