Teenager Claims Teaching Assistant Took His Nintendo Switch Before He Brutally Attacked Her

A teaching assistant who was severely beaten by a 122-pound student refuted the assertions of her adolescent attacker that she started the fight in the classroom by taking his Nintendo Switch.

The discovery was made by Matanzas High School employee Joan Naydich, who is still recovering from being 15 times stamped on and smashed to the ground, according to the New York Post.

"I'm simply trying to clear the air. I never stole his Nintendo Switch.

According to a fundraiser set up for Ms. Naydich's rehabilitation:

"I've been told this was tragically false information from anyone who has read or heard differently".

The disclosure was made on Monday by Joan Naydich, a paraprofessional at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, who is still getting better after being smashed to the ground and trampled 15 times.

Brendan Depa, 17, informed police that Naydich stole his handheld gaming device during class, which is why he started his rant.

Unsettling footage shows the 6ft 6in tall youngster getting even with the two-parent mother in the school hallway.

Depa is shown running towards Ms. Naydich and pushing her to the ground, rendering her instantly unconscious.

Despite being discharged from the hospital after being taken there in a hurry, Naydich said:

"She feels "overwhelmed with the prospect of the long fight ahead."

Naydich said on GoFundMe, where more than $66,000 has been received for her:

"I'm hopeful that the awareness of this occurrence being broadcast far and wide will prevent anyone else from ever suffering with the trauma, physical recovery and disruption of regular life that this has caused".

Depa, who allegedly said police he was "going to murder her," will be tried as an adult for aggravated violence on a school board employee, a crime that carries a maximum 30-year prison sentence.

The unstable teen has a history of violence and was detained three times in 2019 for simple battery.

Being one of the so-called "exceptional kids," Depa is deemed to have behavioural disabilities and needs training that is carefully tailored to her needs as well as additional supports.

