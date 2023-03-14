Loogootee, IN

Loogootee High School releases ticket and parking information before Semi-State game on Saturday.

Braydyn The Bear Lents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVch3_0lIgIzeD00
Jack Butcher Arena in Loogootee, Ind.Photo byMarc Viquez/Stadium Journey

Loogootee High School Athletics announced on Tuesday ticket and parking information for Saturday’s IHSAA Class 1A Semi-State competitions in Washington, Ind.

The semi-state will be held at the Hatchet House in Washington located just outside of the Washington High School.

There will be two matchups followed by a championship match at 8pm. Loogootee will play against Indianapolis Lutheran High School at 10 am EST. The following matchup will feature Jac-Cen-Del High School from Osgood, Ind. and Rock Creek High School from Sellersburg at 12 pm EST.

The championship match will also be at the Hatchet House with tipoff happening at 8pm.

According to the Loogootee Lions website, “Pre-sale tickets are for the $20 season ticket only. Session tickets are $12 and will be available at the gates, cash only.”

The website also said tickets will go on sale at Loogootee High School starting at 8:15 am on Wednesday, March 15 at 8:15 am in the high school office and will also be available past the main entrance to Loogootee High School’s main lobby from 3:15-5:00 pm.

There will also be tickets located in the school’s office on Thursday, March 16 from 8:15 am-3:15 pm and on Friday, March 17 from 8:15 am-1:30 pm.

Tickets will be available and when the tickets get low, the school said “Tickets will be available if our allotment gets low.

The gates to the Hatchet House will open at 9 am on Saturday morning. The school also said parking is available with additional parking available at North Elementary School north on 6th Street as well for visitors.

The IHSAA guidelines allow fans to show active sportsmanship and compassion to others.

Student at Indiana University Bloomington, journalism major, Class of 2024, sports media minor, staff writer/journalist for Hoosiers Network, freelancer

Bloomington, IN
