Monroe County residents will experience construction projects, tornado alert system throughout this week

The Monroe County, Ind. Emergency Management team has announced new road closures, construction projects, and testing for tornado sirens that might interrupt travel and daily living for those living around Bloomington, Ind.

The management team posted on their social media pages throughout the week about the projects and closures that will be happening throughout the week.

On March 10, it was announced that two separate projects will affect the following streets of Curry Pike North and Curry Pike South along with streets around this area on the city’s eastside. Including Belle Avenue, West 3rd Street, and Profile Parkway to name a few of these locations.

This is because around the east side of Bloomington past the College Mall, Smithville, Everstream, AT&T, Duke Energy, and QC Communications will be working on installing new fiber cables around this part of town, according to the management’s social media post.

Fairfax Road between Old State Road 37, Walnut Street Pike, Batchelor Middle School, Moffet Lane, Rogers, and Cleve Butcher Boulevard will also experience electrical, gas, and phone service cables being connected around this area. If you are anywhere near Fairfax Road, there will be cable projects and power grid work done throughout these areas.

Johnathan Drive will experience AT&T adding fiber optic cables near the areas of Curry Pike and Gates Drive.

In addition to cable lines being worked on, Reed & Sons Construction will be working on installing a new water system in the area.

Kirby Road and Moffett Lane will experience QC Communications and Smithville Communications installing fiber cables and upgrading electrical equipment.

Indiana University announced on Sunday the university will be testing its tornado sirens as part of its tornado drill on Tuesday, March 14.

According to IU Notify, the school’s on-campus emergency alert system in an email sent to students, “IU faculty, staff and students will receive alerts via their IU Notify selections: text message (SMS), and emails. Information will also be displayed on digital signage, campus web page banners, campus cable TV, Alertus Desktop alerts, and social media. Previous IU Notify tests have shown that phone calls generally are not a timely way to alert recipients to a tornado, so they will not be part of this drill.”

Students on the campus should shelter in place at their designated dormitory, apartment basement, or other exterior floorings during the drill and will be notified when the drill is complete.

Even though many students who live on campus are gone for the spring break holiday, students will still receive text messages, email alerts, and notifications sent to all students in the case there was a real tornado emergency even if they are off campus, according to IU Notify.

The city of Bloomington and the state of Indiana will also conduct a tornado drill on Tuesday, March 14 at 10:15 am as part of the statewide tornado emergency test. All counties across Indiana will participate in the event at various times throughout the day.

The city’s management team asks those to keep in mind their safety plans for if a real tornado was approaching, as this hopes to prepare families on what to do during an active emergency.

For more information or to answer questions or concerns, you are to call the Monroe County Emergency Management department at 812-349-2555.

All projects could be subject to change at any time weather permitting.

The management team has no timeline on when the projects will be completed but will hope to get all of the projects listed in the article done and completed by the end of the week of March 13-18.

Part 1 of the document showing construction projects throughout the week. Photo by Monroe County Emergency Management Social Media Pages

Part 2 of the document shows construction projects throughout the week. Photo by Monroe County Emergency Management System