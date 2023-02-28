BREAKING: IU Police have apprehended suspect carrying a weapon on the IU Bloomington campus, campus resumes activities

Sample Gates at night on the Indiana University Bloomington campus. Photo by Indiana University Graduate School Bloomington

Breaking News

10:24 pm:

Indiana University Police reported at 9:52 p.m., an armed suspect is located on the IU campus near 3rd Street and Faculty Avenue in Bloomington, Ind. This is according to university police.

According to police and IU Notify, the on-campus safety alert system, the police have apprehended the suspect, and according to the safety alert, campus life can resume as normal as of 10:24 p.m.

The police and IU Notify alerted those near the area and on campus to seek shelter immediately during this active situation, and lock their door if they are near or by campus. police advise those that are near the area to avoid the area as much as possible.

Since the suspect has been in custody, campus life can go on, but you can learn how to be safe for when the next disaster, weather alert, warning, or active and dangerous situation will not affect yourself, your family, friends, or other students on campus by signing up for IU ENotify or by downloading the Guardian Safe App.

According to IU ENotify, "The messages can be sent to cell phones (voice and text) and land-line phones, email, digital signs, and some desktop computers," and can only be accessed by IU students and faculty, along with parents and loved ones who signed up through the protect.iu.edu website.

If you do not live on campus and just live in the Bloomington area, you can follow IU ENotify, IU Emergency Services, and the Indiana University Police Department on their social media apps such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and anywhere else you get your social media information.