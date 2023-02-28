Bloomington, IN

BREAKING: Armed Suspect is Located on 3rd Street on IU Bloomington Campus

Braydyn The Bear Lents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbwKK_0l1y8vna00
Sample Gates at night on the Indiana University Bloomington campus.Photo byIndiana University Graduate School Bloomington

Breaking News

10:12 pm:

Indiana University Police are reporting that at 9:52 p.m., an armed suspect is located on the IU campus near 3rd Street and Faculty Avenue in Bloomington, Ind. This is according to university police.

The police and IU Notify are alerting those near the area and on campus to seek shelter immediately during this active situation, and lock their door if they are near or by campus. police advise those that are near the area to avoid the area as much as possible.

Police are looking for a white man in a dark hoodie, walking with a large object across 3rd Street and South Fess Avenue.

They advise you to stay away from the area and call 911 if you have more information on the situation.

University's ENotify and other safety agencies such as the IU Police Department report, "If you are on campus, trust your instincts and take safe shelter in the nearest available room. Lock doors if possible and remain in place until you receive a final IU Notify update or law enforcement gives you other instructions. Call 911 if you have information about the armed person. If you are not on campus, stay away."

If you live near the campus and/or are in university housing, you are informed to listen to the following instructions given by the building Residential Assistants, and university staff, on social media sources such as Facebook, Twitter, and through IU ENotify if you are a parent, loved one, or a student at Indiana University. You can also get more information on other authorities and their social media pages, such as police, fire, and health department authorities during this active and ongoing situation.

The dorms that are most at risk are 3rd and Union, the Financial Aid Office, Union Street Center, Willkie North, South, Central, and Wright Halls on the IU campus.

IU Notify will alert people more as the situation progresses.

Published by

Student at Indiana University Bloomington, journalism major, Class of 2024, sports media minor, staff writer/journalist for Hoosiers Network, freelancer "It's called the American Dream cause you have to be asleep to believe it." -- George Carlin

Bloomington, IN
854 followers

