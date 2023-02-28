BREAKING Armed Suspect is Located on IU Bloomington Campus

Photo of 3rd and Union Apartments on the Indiana University Bloomington campus Photo by Indiana University Residential Programs and Services

Breaking News 09:59:

Indiana University Police are reporting that at 9:52 p.m., an armed suspect is located on the IU campus near 3rd Street and Faculty Avenue in Bloomington, Ind. This is according to university police.

The police and IU Notify are alerting those near the area and on campus to seek shelter immediately during this active situation, and lock their door if they are near or by campus. police advise those that are near the area to avoid the area as much as possible.

University's ENotify and other safety agencies such as the IU Police Department report, "If you are on campus, trust your instincts and take safe shelter in the nearest available room. Lock doors if possible and remain in place until you receive a final IU Notify update or law enforcement gives you other instructions. Call 911 if you have information about the armed person. If you are not on campus, stay away."

If you live near the campus and/or are in university housing, you are informed to listen to the following instructions given by the building Residential Assistants, and university staff, on social media sources such as Facebook, Twitter, and through IU ENotify if you are a parent, loved one, or a student at Indiana University. You can also get more information on other authorities and their social media pages, such as police, fire, and health department authorities during this active and ongoing situation.

The dorms that are most at risk are 3rd and Union, the Financial Aid Office, Union Street Center, Willkie North, South, Central, and Wright Halls on the IU campus.

IU Notify will alert people more as the situation progresses.

