Monroe County Jail begin cleaning up mess, hire maintenance staff, while promising better jail conditions

Braydyn The Bear Lents

Image of the Monroe County Jail in Bloomington, Ind.
Image of the Monroe County Jail in Bloomington, Ind.Photo byEmma Atkinson/WTIU, WFIU Public Radio

Monroe County law officials have agreed to hire a new maintenance supervisor after images of the jail’s deplorable conditions have made many in the Monroe County government appalled by the conditions in the center.

With controversy swirled around the jail’s treatment in recent months, after police dashcam video showed a jail officer in a violent, yet unsettlingly torturous encounter with an inmate in January. The Monroe County Jail along with the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office has agreed to clean up the jail and hire a maintenance position at the jail.

Chief Deputy of the Monroe County Police Department, Phil Parker told WTIU/WFIU Public Media on Friday, February 24, “There has been a lot of — I guess I’ll use the word ‘compromise’ — on this position for whatever reason.”

The jail’s deplorable treatment has been shown through images obtained by the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office, showing blood, mold, human facies, and even mold and rust all over the prison walls and cell blocks.

This sparked more outrage while the jail dealt with another fire from one of their corrections officers, the police are fighting to fix the prison, while their remaining officers and inmates still struggle inside of the walls of the jail. This is as the police find a solution to deal with the mismanagement, and the treatment of unfairly paid, overworked, and violent staff who have been violent towards inmates inside of the already overcrowded jail.

The situation is so bad, during a Monroe County Government Community Service Response briefing on Monday, February 20, the findings from the prison got more and more shocking as the meeting wore on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZSRs_0l1rxpDj00
Conditions inside the Monroe County Jail were shown to the city government meeting on February 20, 2023Photo byMonroe County Sheriff's Office during February 20, 2023 meeting/Herald Times Newspaper

Inmates are not just controlled in inhumane conditions and beaten up by guards, they are also drinking discolored drinking water, sleeping with other inmates on concrete floors, and dealing with unmarked graffiti images all over the walls according to The Bloomingtonian.

The jailhouse is trying to fix its issues by accepting the face of the problem and fixing its dues to the current conditions. Monroe County Sheriff, Ruben Marte, said during the meeting according to the Bloomingtonian, said, “The conditions of the jail are not acceptable, that nobody should live like that, and he wants to clean the jail up, and he needs support to do so.”

