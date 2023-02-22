Three female broadcasters make history as being one of the first announcers, to break ground in Big Ten sports media

Photo of Tia Sadlon, Krissy Birdsall, and Annika Bereny before calling their first game together on Monday, Feb. 20 against Rutgers Photo by University of Wisconsin Twitter post from February 20, 2023

The University of Wisconsin made history on Monday, February 20, during a Wisconsin men’s basketball Big Ten home game when the Badgers lost 58-57 at home to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

History was not made on the court, on the sidelines, or even in officiating. History was made in the broadcast booth.

Three female student broadcasters, Tia Sadlon, Krissy Birdsall, and Annika Bereny from Wisconsin student radio’s WSUM 91.7 FM in Madison, WI, became the first all-female basketball broadcasting team in the history of WSUM Sports Radio history.

The first woman to last announce a game in the state of Wisconsin, according to WISN Channel 12 News Milwaukee, Bonnie Oleson became the first woman to ever announce a full-time season with the Milwaukee Bucks

The duo called the historic game together atop of the Kohl’s Center arena press seats, in a moment of both history and new beginnings for other female broadcasters to step into roles in a mostly male-dominated field.

The state of Wisconsin is known for providing sports opportunities to females, given the state is more accepting to females having positions of leadership, work, and power.

According to the 2020 workers report by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, rates of female workers' medium pay is higher than in most other states in the U.S. at $885 in a total of total wages and full-time pay for employees.

Whereas the United States compared to the state of Wisconsin, has a slightly lower wage gap for those with full-time positions.

Wisconsin is adding an extra plus for female workers because the state, according to the report, “Shows they accept female workers and partnerships.”

This broadcast team is adding to more history that is soon to come for women not just in the broadcasting field, but also in other media areas across all major sports in the United States.

Just last year, the WNBA hired the youngest female journalist in history to work for NBATV, at the age of 11 years old, as the last game she covered was for the Los Angeles Sparks WNBA franchise.

This means that anything for women can be possible, making Monday’s broadcast the beginning of a trademark moment for not just a changing student broadcasting culture, but also gives inspiration to other female broadcasters to follow their lead and become the first in their chosen field to dream higher in their chosen field.