If a Nuclear Strike Hits the United States, the past shows where Monroe County residents can go for shelter

Grayscale Stock Photo of Explosion on a Beach Photo by Pixabay Stock Images

The nation is on edge after a historic announcement could change the lives of not just those around the world, but to those in our state who have feared the worst is yet to come.

On Tuesday, February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech to government officials, how Russia has suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States, START.

In his 100-minute speech to world government officials about his strategy on the War in Ukraine, Putin assured his listeners that Russia will not officially leave the pact but only suspend operations of the pact until 2026.

His reasoning for suspending the pact with one of the largest countries in the western world was how western countries, such as the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, have gifted Ukraine strategic aid, tanks, and weapons during the ongoing war in their country.

This means now that Russia can either rebuild or tear down its nuclear superiority, as Russia and China have had discussions on building their own illusive strategy for building nuclear power on their own.

In short, if President Putin does go resort to building or expanding Russia’s nuclear capabilities, the western world will not feel this unsteady about the fear of war since the Cold War ended ties in 1992.

This will impact the world’s economy, western trade, and world spending between eastern and western nations opposed to Putin, but this may also mean that the United States and other western lands, may never see another day on planet Earth.

The thought of nuclear war and the possibility of a possible nuclear winter after explosions reign down across cities and communities, citizens, especially in midwestern states such as Indiana, the thought of war will leave the nation in ruins. According to various sources, Russia has two types of nuclear explosive devices that could tear buildings into shreds, and have crops ruined, and plants and daily vegetation will also be gone if a war breaks out.

Photo of the least affected areas if a nuclear war would occur in the southern portion of Indiana in this 1990 nuclear survival plan. Photo by Bruce Beach Nuclear Survival Resources & Ark II Fallout Shelter Site

However, if you are in Indiana, especially the town of Bloomington, you have options on where to go to and what to do if a nuclear war does occur outside or inside city limits.

As a matter of fact, the city of Bloomington along with towns such as Washington, Loogootee, Vincennes, and Evansville, are some of the safest places to be throughout the state during times of nuclear crisis.

Bloomington was once regarded by the Indiana State Government, during the height of the Cold War era of the 1960s, Monroe County was chosen as a “national community model" for developing a Civil Defense Plan with nuclear fallout shelters, according to the Indiana University Golden Book Club.

According to the IU Golden Book, there were and still are, multiple nuclear fallout shelters located across the campus of Indiana University Bloomington. Some even allow the public to come into the buildings in case of an emergency, although some fallout shelters have not been used since then.

A total of 45 buildings that met requirements on the Indiana University campus can hold up to a total of 74,500 people at the on-campus fallout shelters, for two weeks with food and water accessible during this time period.

The club also said, at the basement of Teter Quadrangle, the school’s most well-known dormitory on campus, has a nuclear fallout shelter that can fit up to 2,500 people for two weeks of food and water.

The model was proven to be such a success in the 1960s, that Indiana University’s tallest on-campus building, Ballentine Hall, was going to be used in the Cold War era, can be moved to Ballentine and be used as the main headquarters for Indiana state and Monroe County government office buildings during times of a nuclear attack.

The last safety report plan that was written for Monroe County citizens, on if a nuclear war did occur, and on what to do if a situation evolves, was last written by the State of Indiana in October 1963.

In the report, the city of Bloomington can be used as a one-stop-shop for the Indiana National Guardsmen to retrieve gear and other items in case of retaliation.

Most striking of all is when the report says all residents of the Monroe County community, that are in urban districts, will move everyone in the community and student body, into one of the various 45 IU faculty, dormitory, and apartment nuclear fallout shelters located in the on-campus buildings.

Photo of a map from a page of Bloomington's Shelter Utilization Community Planning Study from Oct. 1963 Photo by Monroe County Shelter Utilization Annex J

The report also found that in 1963, those outside of city limits will be able to access the city, and with traffic possibly being at a standstill the city of Bloomington had a plan for when disaster struck. Move the traffic along on some of the city streets such as Woodlawn, Highland, and South Mitchell Street should move north to the Indiana University buildings by foot or by car if possible.

The plan outlined areas outside of Bloomington, such as Perry, Clear Creek, Indian, Van Buren, Polk, and Salt Creek Townships to move away from their vehicles if they people are stuck in traffic, as military personnel would direct traffic through roads in Nashville, Ind. where military staff would walk each person to their vehicles, or on foot to university housing.

Some of the more historical on-campus buildings such as Teter Quadrangles, Willkie Hall, Briscoe, Ballentine Hall, the Herman B. Wells Library, Union Street, Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, and Wright Hall, still have nuclear shelters in place to this day on the basement of the dormitory.

Since the report’s last written message in October 1963, IU President Pamela Witten along with her staff members, have not filled out an updated plan on what to do with student populations and the masses of people that might come to the city, but the university will use the report whenever an attack occurs.

Since the Cold War ended, some on-campus buildings have been remodeled to accommodate the new needs of infrastructure since the last generation of talks began, and many buildings a lack reliable shelters have not been redone, or have been redone since the report was signed.

One thing is for sure for many residents in city limits to remember according to the report. Everyone will have somewhere to be even if a war would break out in 2023.