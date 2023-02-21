IU Bloomington Police identified two female suspects accused of theft and mischief, need help in spotting male suspect

Photo of suspects involved in a theft and mischief case in Bloomington, Ind. under a graphic reading "IDENTIFIED" in a post from IU Police. Photo by Indiana University Bloomington Police Department

Update from the article, "IU Bloomington Police search for three young adults accused of theft and mischief" published on my site on February 18, 2023

Two female suspects have been identified in a theft and criminal trespassing case that occurred on the Indiana University Bloomington campus at the Herman B. Wells Library on February 5.

According to police reports, three adults, who were believed to be IU students, were caught in one of the library eateries, stealing less than $750 from a snack vending machine.

Surveillance photos posted on the IUPD social media pages, show two young women and one young man, all wearing black attire, inside the on-campus bookstore around 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Detectives are starting to piece together what has happened in the case.

The two women have not yet been booked into the system by police according to the IU Bloomington Police social media pages. However, the two girls have now been identified by a source, and there is an active warrant out for their arrest.

This young man is accused of criminal mischief and theft on Feb. 5, 2023, and is in need of being identified. Photo by Indiana University Bloomington Police Department

In the case of the young man in the image, police are still looking for the man in the image to be identified in this case.

The young man in the photo above is also wearing an all-black sweatshirt. He is also wearing a gray backpack with white trim, and a silver water bottle with black trim. He has curly black hair with brown eyes. With no glasses or distinct facial features, he could be around 18-26 years old.

If you have any tips or any information on the case, police order people to call Detective Cartwright of the IU Bloomington Police Department at 812-856-7139, with any more information, or tips on where the male suspect is actively located.

This case is still active and ongoing as we speak.