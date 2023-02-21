IU Men's and Women's basketball teams invites students and fans to the first ever NCAA Tournament Selection Show Party

Anthony Leal, #3, is celebrating with his teammates at a 2022 college basketball game last season. Photo by Dustin Dopirak/Indianapolis Star

For the first time in program history, both the Indiana University men’s and women’s basketball teams will host the first special Selection Sunday watch celebration ever.

The event is run by the Hoosiers Hysterics group of Bloomington, which seeks to invite IU students and fans to enjoy hanging out with the coaching staff and players on Sunday, March 12 from 7-10 p.m.

The event will take place at the South lobby of Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

This is where fans will have an interactive, yet exciting experience, being around IU coaches Mike Woodson and Teri Moren, along with hanging out, eating, taking pictures, and receiving autographs from members of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

This is in the buildup to the two NCAA Tournament Selection Shows when a committee of NCAA members in Indianapolis, have decided on who will make the official NCAA Tournament bracket in men’s and women’s basketball.

Indiana Hoosiers Athletic Director, Scott Dolson said in a statement to 24/7 Sports dot com, “Our department is in full support of our student-athletes’ ability to maximize their NIL opportunities, and this is the latest example of a chance for both our men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes to do that in advance of the postseason. This is the perfect kind of experience we want to offer to fans who also want to support Indiana Basketball through NIL contributions.”

Players will also receive a special opportunity to gain NIL cash, as the proceeds from the event will go back to the players.

If the men’s basketball team advances to the tournament, 50 percent of the event’s original cost to the event will be refunded.

The cost to get into the event is $500 until the tickets for the event are sold out.

The official NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air on CBS for the men’s basketball reveal at 6 p.m., followed by the Women’s Tournament Selection Show reveal at 8 p.m. on ESPN.