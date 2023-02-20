Hoosiers fans celebrate a share of the school's first regular season Big Ten Women's Title in 40 years

Hoosiers women's basketball team celebrating a share of the Big Ten Championship crown on Sunday, February 19, 2023 Photo by Indiana Hoosiers Women's Basketball

Indiana Hoosiers nation celebrate a momentous victory over the Purdue Boilermakers 83-60 on Sunday afternoon. The team has won a share of their very first Big Ten regular season championship in over 40 years.

The Hoosiers have also completed the regular season sweep against the Boilermakers for the first time in school history.

The moment was succumbed by history, tears, laughter, and recognition for the accomplishments the women’s team has made in one of the best seasons in IU women’s basketball history.

For seniors such as Grace Berger, who stepped off the Assembly Hall floor with almost a minute left in the fourth quarter, she whelped with her teammates reflecting on the accomplishments this season.

The Hoosiers are the first team this season in the Big Ten Conference, to have three straight fully sold-out women’s basketball games this season at home this season. Today’s crowd shattered the previous school attendance records of over 13,000 people on January 5 against Iowa and over 12,000 people in a 2018 WNIT Championship game against Virginia Tech.

In the words of many, everything the Hoosiers did today perfectly fit the mold the team has completed. Scratching off one new bucket list opportunity after another.

The Hoosiers came out quickly dominating the competition in the second half as Mackenzie Holmes, who had 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 4 blocked shots, completed a perfect day with 9-9 shooting from the field goal line late in the third quarter.

Sydney Parrish had 13 points and 10 rebounds in a dominant defensive performance. Parrish, Berger, Chloe Moore-McNeil, and Yarden Garzon had a career day at the three-point line, each went 4-8 shooting from three, while also shutting down the Boilermaker's defense.

As the women cut down the nets for the first time in 40 years, the most emotional Hoosier fan reaction was posted to Twitter by Zachery Mezger. His mother was fighting for his life at an Indiana hospital, but one of her wishes was to see the IU women’s basketball team win the Big Ten championship.

His disabled son joked around with his family member and said that one of the Hoosiers players was flying by the Purdue defense, “… like a chicken.” He wished Teri Moren and the entire team to pray for his mother, but not only that but to pray for this team to win today.

One Hoosiers fan, a 14-year-old IU women’s basketball fan watching the game from home in Loogootee, Ind. said, “This team has made me cry. It’s emotional… I never thought this day would come. I have no words.”

The Hoosier's final game of the season will be on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, February 26 at 2 p.m. as the game will be broadcasted live in Iowa City on ESPN, with pregame coverage starting at 1 p.m. on ESPN Basketball College GameDay.

If the Hoosiers beat Iowa, the team will win the outright Big Ten title for the first time in school history.