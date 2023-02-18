IU Bloomington Police search for three young adults accused of theft and mischief

Two women are accused of criminal mischief and theft on Feb. 5, 2023 Photo by Indiana University Bloomington Police Department

Detectives with the Indiana University Police Department need help in identifying three individuals on the run from authorities who are accused of theft and criminal trespassing.

According to police reports, on February 5 at the Herman B. Wells Library, three adults, who are believed to be IU students, were caught in one of the library eateries, stealing less than $750 from a snack vending machine.

The photos, posted on the IUPD social media pages, show two young women and one young man inside the store around 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Surveillance footage shows one of the young women holding what is an Apple phone with a blue card holder along with a silver and black pattern on the phone case. She is also wearing a silver necklace and a black shirt with a white pattern on her chest.

The two women in the photos distributed by the police have black hair and are both wearing all-black shirts and pants. Have no distinct facial features, no headphones or piercings in their ears according to police security footage displaying the suspects at the scene. The suspects could be around ages 18-26 years old.

This young man along with two young women, are accused of criminal mischief and theft on Feb. 5, 2023. Photo by Indiana University Bloomington Police Department

The young man in the photo above is also wearing an all-black sweatshirt. He is also wearing a gray backpack with white trim, and a silver water bottle with black trim. He has curly black hair with brown eyes. With no glasses or distinct facial features, he could be around 18-26 years old.

Anyone with tips should call IUPD Detective Cartwright at 812-856-7139 for more information.