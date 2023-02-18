Indiana Lawmakers to discuss controversial bill similar to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill

Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Photo by Lavdrim Mustafi/Pexels Stock Photos

Indiana lawmakers are discussing the possibility of passing a “Don’t Say Gay” like bill that passed in the state of Florida last year.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana reports the bill in question that is causing outrage across the state is bill HB 1608.

The bill in question says the state will seek to censor or even ban discussion or acknowledgment of LGBTQ people in schools, according to the ACLU website.

It will also discuss potentially banning school administration from guiding staff on respecting LGBTQ+ youth in their classrooms…” The ACLU reports that they will resort to using Title IX protections to help those who do identify as LGBTQ+ to seek more protection from discrimination in schools.

Lawmakers in Indianapolis will discuss more the possibility of discussing the bill in question on Monday, February 20 at 8 a.m., and protestors with the ACLU and other organizations will go to the statehouse starting at 7:30 a.m. to protest the controversial hearing.

This comes as other states such as Utah and Missouri, are debating with their state legislators about creating their own version of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill or lack thereof.

According to 19theNews dot com, the state of Florida, where the initial bill was passed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), is causing fear among many parents who have children who identify as LGBTQ, about their futures living in the state. Nine out of ten parents say they are worried the bill would make their kids less safe to go to school or do extra activities.

Other parents have resorted to drastic measures, as according to the article, 17 percent of queer parents in Florida have considered moving out or have moved out of state. While 11 percent of parents have considered transferring their child to other schools.