Jammas Jax - Asian Street Food Truck!

Chicken lo mein Brandy Cooper

Recently I started trying new food trucks around the city of Jacksonville. I typically did not eat at food trucks before moving here, but I found it to be a great way to provide lunch at my workplace, as well as support local businesses in the Jacksonville area.

This food truck I am highlighting today is known as Jammas Jax! This truck in particular has a variety of options such as popular dishes known as: Lumpia, Kung Pao Chicken, Pad Thai, and Basil Fried Rice. The best part is they have multiple options for their curries which include Green, Red, Yellow and Thai Peanut. Each has its own tantalizing flavor.

They have several choices of different proteins that can go in your rice or noodles. These include the following: Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, BBQ Pork, and Tofu and Veggies for those who need vegan options! I personally tried the Chicken Lo Mein and I thought it was a delicious meal. If you are a fan of broccoli, you will love the amount they give you!

The dish is served cold and is an interesting twist to your usual Chicken Lo Mein, but it is very much worth a try! They quickly get their meals out and have a wait no longer than 10 - 15 minutes!

I definitely recommend that everyone put this truck on your list and stop by whenever you get a chance. In 2018 they won an award for the " Best Global Dish" at the taste of Florida event. You can follow them on Instagram at @JammasJax or email them at jammasjax@gmail.com