Three Great Sichuan Options to Try Out in San Francisco

Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash Unsplash

San Francisco is one of the most popular destinations for Chinese food lovers. The diversity in the food scene around the Bay Area is some of the best in the entire country. For those that love Chinese cuisine, Sichuan food is a must try. Sichuan(or Szechuan) cuisine is from the Sichuan province of China is most popular for their signature spicy food. Most Sichuan food is intensely flavored and uses a generous amount of garlic and spicy chilies. One of the most popular Sichuan flavors is "mala" which directly translates to numb spicy. Here are three Sichuan establishments to try out in the city of San Francisco.

1. Sichuan Home

Sichuan Home is one of the most well known Chinese restaurants around Geary Boulevard and is extremely popular for their expansive menu options. Some of the most popular dishes at Sichuan Home include their cumin lamp chops and the spicy fish stew. In addition to some great main dishes, Sichuan Home always closes out a meal well with their high quality dessert menu with options like mango pudding, grapefruit sorbet, or fresh fruits.

Sichuan Home can be found located at 5037 Geary Blvd.

2. Sichuan Tasty Restaurant

Sichuan Tasty might not be one of the fanciest looking establishments around San Francisco, but their food is definitely some of the most outstanding out of the many Sichuan establishments around the city. Sichuan Tasty was first established with the goal of providing a modern take on many traditional Sichuan dishes in allow Sichuan cuisine to appeal to a much wider audience. Any of the spicy dishes are a must try here.

Sichuan Tasty Restaurant can be found located at 1829 Clement St.

3. Szechuan Cuisine

Szechuan Cuisine is one of the best Chinese restaurants to visit for those that simply love spicy food. Most spicy dishes at this establishment will be levels above what is the norm in many other places around the city. Make sure to stay on the cautious side when choosing a spice level on their dishes at Szechuan Cuisine. Some of the most popular dishes at Szechuan Cuisine include their beef and ox tripe in chili sauce, mapo tofu, and the fish filet in chili oil.

Szechuan Cuisine can be found located at 1920 Irving St.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.