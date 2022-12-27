The Mirrored Megaproject That Could Change The World: The Mirror Line

Photo by AlteredSnaps:

In January 2021, Saudi Arabia made headlines when it revealed plans for a megaproject known as the Mirror Line. This mega project would be the largest and most absurd one to date. Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman has an ambitious plan to construct two parallel skyscrapers with heights of 500 meters each that will stretch for 170 kilometers across mountainous and arid terrain.

If you think this is a completely bonkers plan, you'd be right. In fact, the crown prince has referred to the Mirror Line as "a revolution in civilization" when discussing its significance. To what extent is it feasible to make this audacious plan a reality? Or is Saudi Arabia simply attempting to garner the attention of the world with an audacious project that is, in all likelihood, destined to fail?

Consider the fact that there are only 12 skyscrapers in the world that have broken the 500-meter height barrier so far. This should put the scale of the Mirror Line project into perspective. The construction of the Mirror Line would require the construction of 4000 of these at the same time and in the same location.

This would be equivalent to constructing 2000 One World Trade Centers next to each other, but twice. It is a lofty objective that is impossible to achieve. However, Saudi Arabia is not a novice in undertaking massive construction projects. Vision 2030 is a diversification plan that was announced by the kingdom in 2016. Its primary objective is to lessen the country's reliance on oil while also shifting the economy's focus toward tourism, technology, and other industries. In addition, Saudi Arabia has divulged a comprehensive strategy that it calls NEOM, which translates to "new future" in Arabic. This strategy is a component of the overall plan.

The intelligent city of the future known as NEOM is comprised of three enormous construction megaprojects. The Oxagon, a floating industrial complex with eight sides, will be the first part of the development. Its primary function will be to act as a port for transportation routes that pass through the Red Sea.

In addition, the city will be home to a major outdoor skiing destination known as TROJENA, which will serve as a venue for various forms of entertainment and events all through the year. All of these projects, however, are less lavish than the Mirror Line, which was presented to the public for the first time in January 2021. In recent months, more information regarding this enormously ambitious project has been revealed, and it is safe to say that the Mirror Line is unlike anything that has ever been constructed in the history of the world.

Could you please explain the Mirror Line to me? In its most basic form, it is composed of two buildings that will stand at the height of 500 meters and will run in parallel to each other for a distance of 170 kilometers through the desert. To accommodate a city with 9 million people, these parallel structures will have exteriors that are mirrored one another, and there will only be 200 meters of space between them. Beginning on the coast of the Gulf of Aqaba in the Red Sea, the linear city will extend all the way into the interior of the country, winding its way through the country's mountains and deserts. Most of the interiors will be built vertically, with public parks, offices, and homes stacked on top of each other. The two mirrored facades will be connected to each other via walkways.

The Mirror Line promises to be entirely environmentally friendly and incorporate the most cutting-edge technology. People who live inside will be fed by vertical farms that are built into the walls of the citadel, which are expected to be at least 500 meters high. A sports stadium that will be built up to 305 meters above the ground will also be included in the structure, along with a marina where yachts can be docked. To say that this plan is ambitious would be an understatement. But is it even feasible to construct it? Or is that not going to happen?

By the year 2030, Saudi Arabia hopes to have constructed portions of the Mirror Line and moved in more than one million tenants. Even though humanity has constructed some truly enormous buildings in some of the most inhospitable environments, the Mirror Line promises too much in too little time. In addition, Saudi Arabia has a proven track record when it comes to the construction of remarkable skyscrapers.

