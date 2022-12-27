The Mirrored Megaproject That Could Change The World: The Mirror Line

Brandon The Blogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGpAk_0jsO35bG00
Photo byAlteredSnaps:

In January 2021, Saudi Arabia made headlines when it revealed plans for a megaproject known as the Mirror Line. This mega project would be the largest and most absurd one to date. Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman has an ambitious plan to construct two parallel skyscrapers with heights of 500 meters each that will stretch for 170 kilometers across mountainous and arid terrain.

If you think this is a completely bonkers plan, you'd be right. In fact, the crown prince has referred to the Mirror Line as "a revolution in civilization" when discussing its significance. To what extent is it feasible to make this audacious plan a reality? Or is Saudi Arabia simply attempting to garner the attention of the world with an audacious project that is, in all likelihood, destined to fail?

Consider the fact that there are only 12 skyscrapers in the world that have broken the 500-meter height barrier so far. This should put the scale of the Mirror Line project into perspective. The construction of the Mirror Line would require the construction of 4000 of these at the same time and in the same location.

This would be equivalent to constructing 2000 One World Trade Centers next to each other, but twice. It is a lofty objective that is impossible to achieve. However, Saudi Arabia is not a novice in undertaking massive construction projects. Vision 2030 is a diversification plan that was announced by the kingdom in 2016. Its primary objective is to lessen the country's reliance on oil while also shifting the economy's focus toward tourism, technology, and other industries. In addition, Saudi Arabia has divulged a comprehensive strategy that it calls NEOM, which translates to "new future" in Arabic. This strategy is a component of the overall plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlbKm_0jsO35bG00
Photo byJimmy Liao

The intelligent city of the future known as NEOM is comprised of three enormous construction megaprojects. The Oxagon, a floating industrial complex with eight sides, will be the first part of the development. Its primary function will be to act as a port for transportation routes that pass through the Red Sea.

In addition, the city will be home to a major outdoor skiing destination known as TROJENA, which will serve as a venue for various forms of entertainment and events all through the year. All of these projects, however, are less lavish than the Mirror Line, which was presented to the public for the first time in January 2021. In recent months, more information regarding this enormously ambitious project has been revealed, and it is safe to say that the Mirror Line is unlike anything that has ever been constructed in the history of the world.

Could you please explain the Mirror Line to me? In its most basic form, it is composed of two buildings that will stand at the height of 500 meters and will run in parallel to each other for a distance of 170 kilometers through the desert. To accommodate a city with 9 million people, these parallel structures will have exteriors that are mirrored one another, and there will only be 200 meters of space between them. Beginning on the coast of the Gulf of Aqaba in the Red Sea, the linear city will extend all the way into the interior of the country, winding its way through the country's mountains and deserts. Most of the interiors will be built vertically, with public parks, offices, and homes stacked on top of each other. The two mirrored facades will be connected to each other via walkways.

The Mirror Line promises to be entirely environmentally friendly and incorporate the most cutting-edge technology. People who live inside will be fed by vertical farms that are built into the walls of the citadel, which are expected to be at least 500 meters high. A sports stadium that will be built up to 305 meters above the ground will also be included in the structure, along with a marina where yachts can be docked. To say that this plan is ambitious would be an understatement. But is it even feasible to construct it? Or is that not going to happen?

By the year 2030, Saudi Arabia hopes to have constructed portions of the Mirror Line and moved in more than one million tenants. Even though humanity has constructed some truly enormous buildings in some of the most inhospitable environments, the Mirror Line promises too much in too little time. In addition, Saudi Arabia has a proven track record when it comes to the construction of remarkable skyscrapers.

If you enjoyed the post, please follow :)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Sources:

“What Is Saudi Arabia’s $1 Trillion Mirrored Skyscraper Plan in Neom? | WION Originals.” YouTube, 27 July 2022,

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# sky scraper# Modern# News# MIDDLE EAST# world news

Comments / 0

Published by

A 26-year-old writer from New York, now based in Miami. Brandon covers a range of topics, including tech, drama, business, and crypto, bringing a unique perspective to every piece he writes. Stay up to date on the late.

Miami, FL
23 followers

More from Brandon The Blogger

9 Side Hustles That You Can Do At The Comfort Of Your Own Bed

The Ultimate Guide To Making Money While Staying Comfortable In Your Pajamas. Are you interested in finding a way to earn additional money without ever having to leave the coziness of your own bed? No need to look any further! We have compiled a list of 9 different side hustles that you are able to do right now from the convenience of your own bed. Simply rolling out of bed is all that is required to begin making money; there is no need to get dressed or go anywhere outside the home.

Read full story
2 comments

Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Extradition To US For Allegedly Fraudulent Activities At FTX

The drama surrounding the failure of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the departure of its former chief executive officer, Sam Bankman-Fried, is continuing to play out. Bankman-Fried has returned to the United States to face the criminal charges that were brought against him by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). These charges were brought against him nine days after he was arrested in the Bahamas on a variety of criminal charges brought by the SEC and the CFTC.

Read full story

Netflix And Nike Team Up To Bring Workout Classes To Your TV

Say Goodbye To Boring Gym Workouts - Nike Training Club is now on Netflix. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - The news that it will stream Nike Training Club classes on its platform marks Netflix's official entry into the realm of fitness. The announcement was made in conjunction with the company's recent partnership with Nike. This move marks another departure from Netflix's core business of TV shows and series, as the company has also recently entered the gaming industry with the launch of Netflix Games. Specifically, this move marks a departure from Netflix's core business of providing streaming access to television shows and series. It should be no surprise that Netflix is looking to break into the fitness market, given the meteoric rise in popularity of online fitness platforms such as Peloton and Apple Fitness+.

Read full story

7 Steps To Starting A Successful Business

How To Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into A Reality. Sunrise hiking viewsPhoto byPhoto by Mukuko Studio on UnsplashonUnsplash. Starting a business is an exciting adventure with great potential rewards, but it can also be overwhelming. It’s easy to get lost in the process when there are so many details to consider and potential pitfalls to avoid. That is why it is critical to have a well-defined plan in place and to proceed with caution. You can set yourself up for success and make your entrepreneurial dreams a reality by taking the time to plan and prepare.

Read full story

Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in connection with FTX’s collapse

Sam Bankman-Fried, chief executive officer of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange he founded in 2019Photo byJeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Force following reports that the United States has filed criminal charges against him. It is likely that the US will request his extradition.

Read full story
3 comments

Unicorn Startups: The Billion Dollar Club Explained

Canva, Uber, Airbnb, Pinterest, Instacart, and Reddit are some of the companies that you might be familiar with. Have you ever used Buy Juice or Reddit? These are all names you are likely familiar with, regardless of where you live. However, have you taken note of what they both have in common? These companies are considered to be members of the “unicorn” club, which is reserved for only the most successful new businesses.

Read full story

The Ego: Our Greatest Strength and Biggest Weakness

The ego is an enthralling yet much misunderstood part of the human psyche. It may inspire us to achieve greatness, but it can also bring us down and hold us back. In this blog article, we will dig into the secrets of the ego, investigating its origins, consequences on our lives, and ways to remove its harmful influence. Join us as we investigate the ego’s strength and potential, and discover how to harness it for personal growth and fulfillment.

Read full story
4 comments

The Alarming Reality of Child Gangs in Italy

The Youth Gangs Terrorizing Communities And Recruiting Children. The Influence Of Social Media On The Growth Of Child Gang. Child gangs, known as “baby gangs” or “paranze,” are a significant problem in Italy, where they are involved in crimes such as robberies, drug dealing, and violent attacks. These groups often have ties to the Camorra, a Naples-based mafia organization, and are known as the “Camorra academy.” Children as young as twelve or thirteen may be recruited into these groups and subjected to tests, including being asked to kill. The potential consequences are acceptance into the clan or death. Many of these children come from impoverished families and may turn to criminal activity to survive or seek a sense of belonging. These child gangs often use social media to recruit new members and maintain power and control. The issue of children being recruited into criminal organizations highlights the need to address poverty and provide alternative opportunities for young people to break the cycle of crime and violence.

Read full story
4 comments
Moro, AR

Heartbreaking Discovery In Arkansas: 6-Year-Old Boy’s Body Found Buried

Special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Arkansas State Police were summoned to a residence in Moro, Arkansas, on Friday evening by deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. When the authorities arrived at the residence, they discovered the body of a young boy, aged six, buried beneath the floor.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy