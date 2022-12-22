Netflix And Nike Team Up To Bring Workout Classes To Your TV

Say Goodbye To Boring Gym Workouts - Nike Training Club is now on Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMM79_0jr7fxzt00
Photo byPhoto by John-Mark Smith

Intro

The news that it will stream Nike Training Club classes on its platform marks Netflix's official entry into the realm of fitness. The announcement was made in conjunction with the company's recent partnership with Nike. This move marks another departure from Netflix's core business of TV shows and series, as the company has also recently entered the gaming industry with the launch of Netflix Games. Specifically, this move marks a departure from Netflix's core business of providing streaming access to television shows and series. It should be no surprise that Netflix is looking to break into the fitness market, given the meteoric rise in popularity of online fitness platforms such as Peloton and Apple Fitness+.

30 hours Of Nike Training Club Workouts

The streaming service will disseminate a total of 30 hours' worth of workouts in two distinct waves: the first wave will be made available on December 30th, and the second wave will be made available in 2023. You can find the classes on Netflix by searching for "Nike," and they will be accessible in multiple languages and will be tailored to users of all different levels of fitness. The first batch will consist of a total of 45 episodes and will include classes such as Kickstart Fitness with the Basics, Two Weeks to a Stronger Core, Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga, HIIT & Strength with Tara, and Feel-Good Fitness.

Strength training, yoga, and high-intensity workouts led by Nike's certified trainers are just some of the activities that are available on the popular fitness app known as Nike Training Club. For those who are not familiar with this program, Nike Training Club is a popular fitness app that offers a variety of options for people of all different levels of fitness.

Some of the classes require the use of equipment, but the majority of them do not. The program is designed to improve a person's strength, endurance, and mobility. The Nike Training Club is comparable to other fitness platforms, such as Apple Fitness+ and Peloton, despite the fact that it does not include any Nike-branded physical equipment.

New Year's Resolution

It is highly unlikely that the timing of the release of these fitness classes on Netflix was a coincidence, given that a large number of people worldwide are about to decide that getting in shape will be their New Year's resolution. And because Netflix has already established a sizeable user base, the streaming service may be able to convince people to try out fitness content directly on the platform that they already frequently visit. This move by Netflix also enables the company to cater to the growing trend of people watching TV or streaming content while working out. Many people who go to the gym watch shows on their phones or tablets while they are working out on the treadmill or bike, so this move gives Netflix the opportunity to capitalize on this trend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtGF0_0jr7fxzt00
Photo byAntoni Shkraba

New Offerings

This is not Netflix's first foray into health-related content, as the streaming service also launched mindfulness and meditation content from Headspace a year ago. However, this is Netflix's first foray into health-related content that isn't a documentary. In addition, Netflix might decide to add even more fitness content to its platform in order to compete with other fitness companies depending on how successful the launch of these fitness classes is. The online streaming powerhouse may even choose to create its own fitness content if it is able to convince a sufficient number of users that it offers a workable solution to meet their requirements in the area of physical fitness.

Final Words

Overall, the addition of Nike Training Club classes to Netflix's platform is a smart move because it enables the company to tap into the expanding market for fitness products and services and cater to the trend of people watching TV or streaming content while working out. It will be interesting to see how successful this venture is and whether or not Netflix decides in the future to expand even further into the world of fitness.

Sources:

“Netflix Will Start Streaming Nike Training Club Classes Next Week.” Netflix Will Start Streaming Nike Training Club Classes Next Week - the Verge, 21 Dec. 2022,

Malik, Aisha. “Netflix Branches Out Into Fitness Content With Upcoming Launch of Nike Training Club Classes.” TechCrunch, 21 Dec. 2022

