Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in connection with FTX’s collapse

Brandon The Blogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etJsA_0jooLccD00
Sam Bankman-Fried, chief executive officer of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange he founded in 2019Photo byJeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Force following reports that the United States has filed criminal charges against him. It is likely that the US will request his extradition.

FTX filed for bankruptcy last month, and authorities in both the US and the Bahamas are investigating the events that led up to its collapse. Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify before the US House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services as a witness in their investigation.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Bahamas has issued a statement that they will hold Bankman-Fried in custody until a formal extradition request is made. The Bahamian Prime Minister, Philip Davis, stated that the US and the Bahamas have a shared interest in holding individuals associated with FTX accountable for any crimes they may have committed. The Bahamas will continue their own investigations into the collapse of FTX, with the cooperation of US law enforcement and regulatory partners.

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, confirmed the arrest and stated that it was made “at the request of the US Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY.” Williams’ office said that they expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZF4x_0jooLccD00
Photo byAaron Kittredge

Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify virtually before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, but it is unclear if this will still happen given his arrest. Earlier reports indicated that Bankman-Fried and his lawyers were refusing to accept a subpoena to testify before the Senate Banking Committee. The committees are investigating the events leading up to the collapse of FTX and are looking to hear from Bankman-Fried about his role in the company’s failure.

It is not clear what counterarguments, if any, there might be to the arrest of Bankman-Fried. The US and Bahamian authorities are conducting investigations into the collapse of FTX, and it is possible that the arrest is part of those investigations.

The arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is a significant development in the ongoing investigations into the collapse of the exchange. The US and Bahamian authorities are working together to hold individuals accountable for any crimes they may have committed in relation to FTX. It is likely that the US will request Bankman-Fried’s extradition.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Sources:

Sigalos, MacKenzie. “Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as FTX CEO as His Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy.” CNBC, 11 Nov. 2022

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

If you enjoyed the post, please follow :)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sam Bankman Fried# Ftx# Cryptocurrency# News# Money

Comments / 3

Published by

A 26-year-old writer from New York, now based in Miami. Brandon covers a range of topics, including tech, drama, business, and crypto, bringing a unique perspective to every piece he writes. Stay up to date on the late.

Miami, FL
22 followers

More from Brandon The Blogger

The Mirrored Megaproject That Could Change The World: The Mirror Line

In January 2021, Saudi Arabia made headlines when it revealed plans for a megaproject known as the Mirror Line. This mega project would be the largest and most absurd one to date. Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman has an ambitious plan to construct two parallel skyscrapers with heights of 500 meters each that will stretch for 170 kilometers across mountainous and arid terrain.

Read full story

9 Side Hustles That You Can Do At The Comfort Of Your Own Bed

The Ultimate Guide To Making Money While Staying Comfortable In Your Pajamas. Are you interested in finding a way to earn additional money without ever having to leave the coziness of your own bed? No need to look any further! We have compiled a list of 9 different side hustles that you are able to do right now from the convenience of your own bed. Simply rolling out of bed is all that is required to begin making money; there is no need to get dressed or go anywhere outside the home.

Read full story
2 comments

Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Extradition To US For Allegedly Fraudulent Activities At FTX

The drama surrounding the failure of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the departure of its former chief executive officer, Sam Bankman-Fried, is continuing to play out. Bankman-Fried has returned to the United States to face the criminal charges that were brought against him by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). These charges were brought against him nine days after he was arrested in the Bahamas on a variety of criminal charges brought by the SEC and the CFTC.

Read full story

Netflix And Nike Team Up To Bring Workout Classes To Your TV

Say Goodbye To Boring Gym Workouts - Nike Training Club is now on Netflix. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - The news that it will stream Nike Training Club classes on its platform marks Netflix's official entry into the realm of fitness. The announcement was made in conjunction with the company's recent partnership with Nike. This move marks another departure from Netflix's core business of TV shows and series, as the company has also recently entered the gaming industry with the launch of Netflix Games. Specifically, this move marks a departure from Netflix's core business of providing streaming access to television shows and series. It should be no surprise that Netflix is looking to break into the fitness market, given the meteoric rise in popularity of online fitness platforms such as Peloton and Apple Fitness+.

Read full story

7 Steps To Starting A Successful Business

How To Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into A Reality. Sunrise hiking viewsPhoto byPhoto by Mukuko Studio on UnsplashonUnsplash. Starting a business is an exciting adventure with great potential rewards, but it can also be overwhelming. It’s easy to get lost in the process when there are so many details to consider and potential pitfalls to avoid. That is why it is critical to have a well-defined plan in place and to proceed with caution. You can set yourself up for success and make your entrepreneurial dreams a reality by taking the time to plan and prepare.

Read full story

Unicorn Startups: The Billion Dollar Club Explained

Canva, Uber, Airbnb, Pinterest, Instacart, and Reddit are some of the companies that you might be familiar with. Have you ever used Buy Juice or Reddit? These are all names you are likely familiar with, regardless of where you live. However, have you taken note of what they both have in common? These companies are considered to be members of the “unicorn” club, which is reserved for only the most successful new businesses.

Read full story

The Ego: Our Greatest Strength and Biggest Weakness

The ego is an enthralling yet much misunderstood part of the human psyche. It may inspire us to achieve greatness, but it can also bring us down and hold us back. In this blog article, we will dig into the secrets of the ego, investigating its origins, consequences on our lives, and ways to remove its harmful influence. Join us as we investigate the ego’s strength and potential, and discover how to harness it for personal growth and fulfillment.

Read full story
4 comments

The Alarming Reality of Child Gangs in Italy

The Youth Gangs Terrorizing Communities And Recruiting Children. The Influence Of Social Media On The Growth Of Child Gang. Child gangs, known as “baby gangs” or “paranze,” are a significant problem in Italy, where they are involved in crimes such as robberies, drug dealing, and violent attacks. These groups often have ties to the Camorra, a Naples-based mafia organization, and are known as the “Camorra academy.” Children as young as twelve or thirteen may be recruited into these groups and subjected to tests, including being asked to kill. The potential consequences are acceptance into the clan or death. Many of these children come from impoverished families and may turn to criminal activity to survive or seek a sense of belonging. These child gangs often use social media to recruit new members and maintain power and control. The issue of children being recruited into criminal organizations highlights the need to address poverty and provide alternative opportunities for young people to break the cycle of crime and violence.

Read full story
4 comments
Moro, AR

Heartbreaking Discovery In Arkansas: 6-Year-Old Boy’s Body Found Buried

Special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Arkansas State Police were summoned to a residence in Moro, Arkansas, on Friday evening by deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. When the authorities arrived at the residence, they discovered the body of a young boy, aged six, buried beneath the floor.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy