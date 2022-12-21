Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in connection with FTX’s collapse

Sam Bankman-Fried, chief executive officer of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange he founded in 2019 Photo by Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Force following reports that the United States has filed criminal charges against him. It is likely that the US will request his extradition.

FTX filed for bankruptcy last month, and authorities in both the US and the Bahamas are investigating the events that led up to its collapse. Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify before the US House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services as a witness in their investigation.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Bahamas has issued a statement that they will hold Bankman-Fried in custody until a formal extradition request is made. The Bahamian Prime Minister, Philip Davis, stated that the US and the Bahamas have a shared interest in holding individuals associated with FTX accountable for any crimes they may have committed. The Bahamas will continue their own investigations into the collapse of FTX, with the cooperation of US law enforcement and regulatory partners.

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, confirmed the arrest and stated that it was made “at the request of the US Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY.” Williams’ office said that they expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.

Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify virtually before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, but it is unclear if this will still happen given his arrest. Earlier reports indicated that Bankman-Fried and his lawyers were refusing to accept a subpoena to testify before the Senate Banking Committee. The committees are investigating the events leading up to the collapse of FTX and are looking to hear from Bankman-Fried about his role in the company’s failure.

It is not clear what counterarguments, if any, there might be to the arrest of Bankman-Fried. The US and Bahamian authorities are conducting investigations into the collapse of FTX, and it is possible that the arrest is part of those investigations.

The arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is a significant development in the ongoing investigations into the collapse of the exchange. The US and Bahamian authorities are working together to hold individuals accountable for any crimes they may have committed in relation to FTX. It is likely that the US will request Bankman-Fried’s extradition.

