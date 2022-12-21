The Alarming Reality of Child Gangs in Italy

The Youth Gangs Terrorizing Communities And Recruiting Children

Photo by Photo by Asiama Junior from Pexels

Intro

Child gangs, known as “baby gangs” or “paranze,” are a significant problem in Italy, where they are involved in crimes such as robberies, drug dealing, and violent attacks. These groups often have ties to the Camorra, a Naples-based mafia organization, and are known as the “Camorra academy.” Children as young as twelve or thirteen may be recruited into these groups and subjected to tests, including being asked to kill. The potential consequences are acceptance into the clan or death. Many of these children come from impoverished families and may turn to criminal activity to survive or seek a sense of belonging. These child gangs often use social media to recruit new members and maintain power and control. The issue of children being recruited into criminal organizations highlights the need to address poverty and provide alternative opportunities for young people to break the cycle of crime and violence.

The Influence Of Social Media On The Growth Of Child Gang

When it comes to a child growing up to become a member of a Camorra clan, the use of social media can be a significant factor. These child gangs frequently make use of social media in order to communicate with one another and recruit new members. The Camorra utilizes social media as another tool in their arsenal to ensure that they retain their power and control over their domain.

Photo by Khoa Võ from Pexels

What Can We Do To Help

Support organizations that work to address the root causes of poverty and social exclusion: These organizations may operate to provide educational and employment opportunities, as well as support services, such as counseling and health care, to disadvantaged youth. Advocate for policies and programs that address the needs of disadvantaged youth: This may involve supporting initiatives that provide job training, education, and other opportunities for young people to break the cycle of crime and violence. Support law enforcement efforts to dismantle child gangs and disrupt their illegal activities: This may involve providing funding or resources to agencies working to combat child gangs or volunteering time to assist with these efforts. Educate others about the issue of child gangs and the need to address the root causes of poverty and social exclusion: Sharing information about the issue and raising awareness can help to mobilize others to take action and support efforts to address the problem. Support efforts to provide alternative options for young people to participate in positive activities and find a sense of belonging: This may involve volunteering time or resources to support youth-serving organizations or initiatives that provide opportunities for young people to engage in positive activities such as sports, the arts, or community service.

Outro

The issue of children being recruited into criminal organizations such as the Camorra and other groups is a complicated and troubling one. It highlights the necessity of addressing the root causes of poverty and providing alternative opportunities for young people to break the cycle of crime and violence. Specifically, it highlights the necessity of providing alternative opportunities for young people. It is of the utmost importance for society to place a priority on the health and potential of its younger members rather than allowing them to be drawn into risky and destructive ways of living.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Sources:

Segond, Valerie. “In Italy, the ‘Baby Gangs’ Boosted by Social Networks.” In Italy, the “Baby Gangs” Boosted by Social Networks, 6 Apr. 2022

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -