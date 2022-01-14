New Orleans, LA

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. resumes its annual Mardi Gras Coronation Ball in February

Braised & Blanched™

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. is excited to return its Annual Coronation Ball to the City of New Orleans and its Mardi Gras guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NeKXJ_0dlMwdpU00
Krewe of Zulu Parade floatBradley Williams

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. is proud to present its annual coronation Mardi Gras Ball. The event goes down in history as the best social event during Mardi Gras. The 2022 Zulu Coronation Ball will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the New Orleans Convention Center, starting at 6 PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zkchb_0dlMwdpU00
Louis, with cigar and scepter, as King of the Zulus March 1, 1949.by the Louis Armstrong Fellows

THE HISTORY

In the early 1900s, the city of New Orleans was divided into wards and each ward had its own group or club. The Tramps were one of the groups in the ward. After seeing a skit, they retired to their meeting place (a room in the rear of a restaurant/bar in the 1100 block of Perdido Street), premiering as the Zulus. The group consisted of members from the Tramps, the Benevolent Aid Society, and other ward-based groups.

While this new club marched in Mardi Gras as early as 1901, their first appearance as Zulus came in 1909 with William Story as King.

The first time Zulus used floats in the parade was in 1915, constructed on a spring wagon and using dry good boxes. The float was decorated with palmetto leaves, moss, and carried four Dukes alongside the King.

In the 1960’s, during the height of Black awareness, it was unpopular to be a Zulu. Dressing in a grass skirt and presenting in black face was seen as truly demeaning in Black culture. Large numbers of black organizations protested against the Zulu organization and its membership dwindled to 16 men. James Russell, a long-time member, served as president during this period and is credited with holding the organization together, slowly bringing Zulu back to the forefront of clubs and organizations in New Orleans.

In the late 1960s, Zulu became the first African-American parade to march down St. Charles and Canal Street.

“Zulu is the meaning of Mardi Gras to New Orleans because of its history with Mardi Gras parades,” said former University athlete Tyrann Mathieu. “Ever since I was little, Zulu has been the biggest part of my Mardi Gras memories.”

Zulu has grown tremendously over the years. This continual growth is credited to the members for their love, loyalty, and dedication to this organization. They are also contributing members of the communities they reside in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6jFA_0dlMwdpU00
The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, Inc. 2018 Zulu BallPhoto via Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, Inc. Facebook page

Following the crowning of King Zulu 2022 and Queen Zulu 2022, all in attendance at the 2022 Zulu Coronation Ball will be entertained by the sounds of legendary R & B artists: Stephanie Mills, Dru Hill, Tamia, and Keith Sweat. The evening will include the sounds of DJ Jubliee and DJ Polo504.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Things to do in New Orleans# Mardi Gras 2022# Zulu Ball# Entertainment# New Orleans

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer of supernatural fiction, pop culture, food and beverage topics, spirituality | former restaurant manager & bartender | current Resource Planner in NOLA

New Orleans, LA
108 followers

More from Braised & Blanched™

Change the World by Changing the Words

Improve your self-confidence when words can have heavy ramifications. Everyone’s perception and outlook will always have variations when you think about it. A C+ on your term paper, a flat tire, being late for work, writer’s block: all negative occurrences that have the potential of ruining your moment. When the mind harps on the negative, what are you doing to pull yourself out of the clutches of having a bad day?

Read full story

Celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on what would have been his 93rd birthday.

The weekend in various parts of the nation will go on to celebrate the birthday of one of the prominent leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. January 15th marks the 93rd birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., had he been alive today.

Read full story
20 comments
New Orleans, LA

Hasizzle, The King of Bounce's, "Wanna be Loved", music video set to premiere.

New Orleans Bounce music has crowned its king, hailing Hasizzle as the King of Bounce with his smash hit, "Getcha Sum", being the party anthem at clubs, blocks parties, and backyard barbecues. As his musical influence begins to reach a more mainstream audience nationwide, Hasizzle is set to premiere the music video for his up and coming song, "Wanna be Loved", on Friday, January 14th.

Read full story
2 comments

Learning Styles Improving Comprehension

Reading is fundamental, a statement often heard in libraries, classrooms, and in textbooks. Learning styles come into play, aiding further in comprehension. Learning styles are becoming recognized in corporations and classrooms when identifying the types of learners. Being able to realize that everyone does not learn in the same capacity is one step, but to pattern a curriculum or training program to curtail someone’s style of learning separates the amateurs from the professionals.

Read full story

Psychedelic Soul (FICTION)

Tragedy strikes a close knit family whose loved one develops a debilitating disease. Uncertain of how much time they have left on Earth, the family’s decision to treat them with an alternative medicine turns risky.

Read full story

Upcoming Janet Jackson Documentary, "All for You", Tells All

One of the first family names in music that comes to mind are The Jacksons. Reflecting on each individual member of the Jackson clan's career, one automatically thinks about the King of Pop, Michael Joseph, and his equally entertaining sister, Janet Damita Jo.

Read full story

We Didn’t Get the Memo - Tipping in America

Tipping has been a discretionary practice in America when receiving service from an employee of the hospitality industry since after the American Civil War. Unfortunately, there are some who are miseducated in the practice because everyone has not received the memo on tipping.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Real World Homecoming : Season 2 - Los Angeles Series Review (Spoilers)

The cast of The Real World Los Angeles, 1993Photo by MTV. Real World catapulted during the ‘90s as MTV moved in a direction towards an unprecedented attempt at reality television and series programming, slowly veering off from its roots of music videos. Being the grandfather of pop culture, MTV’s Real World franchise made its inaugural debut in 1992 starting in New York with seven strangers being picked to live in a house to have their lives taped. We found out what happened when people stop being polite, and started getting real…again, with the reunion of America’s trailblazers of reality television.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New COVID-19 strain, Deltacron, discovered by Cyprus researcher

Cyprus researcher discusses newly formed variant that carries both qualities of the Delta and Omicron variants. Scientists made the eye opening discovering on Friday and reported a new strain of Covid-19 that combines both delta and omicron variants. The discovery was found in Cyprus, according to Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Comedian, Bob Saget, Dies at 65

Bob Saget, the beloved actor who played the patriarch in the lovable comedy show, Full House, passed away unexpectedly in Orlando. Bob Saget Twitter AccountTwitter account of Le Voir Lewis.

Read full story

Patience, the Hardest Virtue

Venn Diagram of Persistence & Patience Means GrowthSamson Vowles. Patience has been the most profound and resilient virtue to live by. Patience has been the force and guide preventing many bad choices, preventing impetuous decisions, and preventing callous mistakes. With meditation and spiritual awakening comes patience and inner peace. This virtue was pointed out to me by family, by friends, and by coworkers past and present when I would have never recognized it in myself. No one says, “I am patient”, the same as no one should ever describe themselves by saying, “I am smart. I am intelligent”. Others see that value/virtue in you. Consider it self-absorbent to consider that quality on your own.

Read full story

Focus on New Year’s Mantras and Not Resolutions

Sitting here cozy, relaxed, and binge watching streaming movies for more than half the day, the blasts of fireworks going off outside my bedroom window make it more indicative that the new year will be upon us in less than four hours (US Central Standard Time). The past 364 days have been riddled with hope, surprise, sadness, joy, and unfortunately bittersweet memories for some. As the clock counts down for the ending of year 2021, many have made mental notes or jotted down handwritten sentences declaring their New Year’s resolutions for 2022.

Read full story
3 comments

Identifying Subtle Aromas and Flavors in Wine

Assortment of Red Wines, Herbs on Wooden Spoons (Pexels)Miguel A. Padrinan, Timur Saglambilek. On countless occasions, it has been frustrating to try a glass of wine for the very first time, allowing the aromas to tickle the nose, then allowing the taste to roll to the back of the tongue. It could also be a wine tried before, but the flavor profile isn’t identifiable to the brain. The aromas and flavors are recognizable sometimes; however, one can’t say what the aromas and flavors are. The words are on the tip of the tongue (no pun intended).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy