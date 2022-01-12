Psychedelic Soul (FICTION)

Braised & Blanched™

Tragedy strikes a close knit family whose loved one develops a debilitating disease. Uncertain of how much time they have left on Earth, the family’s decision to treat them with an alternative medicine turns risky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZCpA_0djxdNDk00
Psychedelicby Viscious-Speed/Pixabay

We knew something was wrong with Gran-Gran when she forgot what goes in the potato salad. Auntie Tilly asked repeatedly what new and interesting thing her oldest sister was putting in the salad today, but as always everyone ignored Tilly’s aimless rambling. The potato salad was a bit orange but there were no potatoes in it. Grandpa thought Gran-Gran was making carrot soup or something, deciding to keep his mouth shut and stay far away from the kitchen. One thing Gran-Gran made perfect every time was her cinnamon-raisin biscuits. The aroma of autumn spices and baked bread made everyone forget about the travesty going on in the salad bowl.

It wasn’t until a month later when Gran-Gran mistook her daughter, Eliza, for Auntie Tilly, then we realized she suffered from Alzheimer’s. Ninety-five years of history slowly fading into darkness, limited lucid memories sparking the mind on occasion, inconveniently. The family at their wit’s end seeing Gran-Gran’s activities become unhinged by the days, forced to make the decision to move her into a home of equally infirmed, elderly people.

Dr. Hans W. Nilsen, too busy to be bothered with important questions he personally found petty, as he examined Gran-Gran looking off into the distance. We wondered what unwritten memoirs swam in her head, what recollections she couldn’t illustrate to her loved ones. He rattled off his accomplishments in science and medicine in an attempt to appease us, but Dr. Nilsen was a dipstick, an avaricious opportunist who yearned for money and prestige. Then he unveiled intelligence in a pill. Klartsinn.

Dr. Nilsen assured us that Gran-Gran’s lucid state would be more frequent, slowing down the process of Alzheimer’s. He stated that along with cognitive exercises and taking the pill regularly, we could get our old Gran-Gran back. We were doubtful, watching her swallow the pill. The two seconds of convulsions made our nerves on edge and our hearts drop. Then her eyes became alert and steady, her face brightened, and her hands less animated. She recognized all of us. The joy in speaking to the lady who made us homemade ice cream every weekend, who taught us how to dance the two step…she was back. Pure elation filled the room. We wanted to take Gran-Gran home right away and get our money back from the leasing office, but Dr. Nilsen implored against it, demanding she undergo observations for a week. Our fears subsided but our thoughts remained on Gran-Gran while she stayed at the nursing home. We left grudgingly.

Her second dose of the pill and she discussed science, and ways to improve the ecosystem like she reunited with a long lost friend. Gran-Gran knew nothing about the ecosystem except for how to deplete it of its blue crab population. Dr. Nilsen grinned at Gran-Gran’s excitement, leaning her backwards in the examining chair. He dimmed the overhead lights and switched on a series of black lights, making her nervous. She wasn’t expecting such an intimate setting for her treatment. He reached into a nearby drawer and pulled out a silver 3D movie visor, causing the black light in the room to bounce off its shiny exterior. Neon colors inside the room were irradiating around the examining chair, emitting fluorescents and loud pastels. Dr. Nilsen placed one hand on her shoulder and handed her the visor with the other. He motioned her to put them on and she obeyed almost immediately.

The closer the visor approached her eyes, she could already see the collage of vibrant scenes and pictures presenting a movie of some sort. She ensured the visor was on tight enough, uncertain of the actions going on around her. As vibrant as the scenes of people gyrating were, dancing in an eruption of exhilaration, she watched attentively. A musical arrangement of lively beats bounced within the room as Dr. Nilsen turned up the soundtrack to her therapy. Lying motionless in the examining chair with nothing but the movie and music in animation, Gran-Gran felt the uncontrollable sensation to move her shoulders. Shrugging them in rhythmic unison with the music, she still wasn’t moving. She felt like a young teen again on the dance floor of life, sliding her feet, hopping on one leg, but remained lying still on the table. Her mind seemed hypnotized and out of touch with the reality she was stationary. Was she dreaming?

Her mind reached a utopic level of clarity while her eyes remained affixed on the movie playing in the visor. Her soul, animated and alive, warped back and forth, shocking her body. Gran-Gran convulsed again for two seconds. The movie stopped. The rhythmic soundtrack turned off. Dr. Nilsen removed the movie visor, asking her how she felt.

“I feel like cooking for my family,” Gran-Gran responded. “I think I’ll make potato salad.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fiction# Creative writing# Short Story# Health# Alternative medicine

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer of supernatural fiction, pop culture, food and beverage topics, spirituality | former restaurant manager & bartender | current Resource Planner in NOLA

New Orleans, LA
93 followers

More from Braised & Blanched™

Celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on what would have been his 93rd birthday.

The weekend in various parts of the nation will go on to celebrate the birthday of one of the prominent leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. January 15th marks the 93rd birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., had he been alive today.

Read full story
4 comments

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. resumes its annual Mardi Gras Coronation Ball in February

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. is excited to return its Annual Coronation Ball to the City of New Orleans and its Mardi Gras guests. The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. is proud to present its annual coronation Mardi Gras Ball. The event goes down in history as the best social event during Mardi Gras. The 2022 Zulu Coronation Ball will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the New Orleans Convention Center, starting at 6 PM.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Hasizzle, The King of Bounce's, "Wanna be Loved", music video set to premiere.

New Orleans Bounce music has crowned its king, hailing Hasizzle as the King of Bounce with his smash hit, "Getcha Sum", being the party anthem at clubs, blocks parties, and backyard barbecues. As his musical influence begins to reach a more mainstream audience nationwide, Hasizzle is set to premiere the music video for his up and coming song, "Wanna be Loved", on Friday, January 14th.

Read full story
2 comments

Learning Styles Improving Comprehension

Reading is fundamental, a statement often heard in libraries, classrooms, and in textbooks. Learning styles come into play, aiding further in comprehension. Learning styles are becoming recognized in corporations and classrooms when identifying the types of learners. Being able to realize that everyone does not learn in the same capacity is one step, but to pattern a curriculum or training program to curtail someone’s style of learning separates the amateurs from the professionals.

Read full story

Upcoming Janet Jackson Documentary, "All for You", Tells All

One of the first family names in music that comes to mind are The Jacksons. Reflecting on each individual member of the Jackson clan's career, one automatically thinks about the King of Pop, Michael Joseph, and his equally entertaining sister, Janet Damita Jo.

Read full story

We Didn’t Get the Memo - Tipping in America

Tipping has been a discretionary practice in America when receiving service from an employee of the hospitality industry since after the American Civil War. Unfortunately, there are some who are miseducated in the practice because everyone has not received the memo on tipping.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Real World Homecoming : Season 2 - Los Angeles Series Review (Spoilers)

The cast of The Real World Los Angeles, 1993Photo by MTV. Real World catapulted during the ‘90s as MTV moved in a direction towards an unprecedented attempt at reality television and series programming, slowly veering off from its roots of music videos. Being the grandfather of pop culture, MTV’s Real World franchise made its inaugural debut in 1992 starting in New York with seven strangers being picked to live in a house to have their lives taped. We found out what happened when people stop being polite, and started getting real…again, with the reunion of America’s trailblazers of reality television.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New COVID-19 strain, Deltacron, discovered by Cyprus researcher

Cyprus researcher discusses newly formed variant that carries both qualities of the Delta and Omicron variants. Scientists made the eye opening discovering on Friday and reported a new strain of Covid-19 that combines both delta and omicron variants. The discovery was found in Cyprus, according to Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Comedian, Bob Saget, Dies at 65

Bob Saget, the beloved actor who played the patriarch in the lovable comedy show, Full House, passed away unexpectedly in Orlando. Bob Saget Twitter AccountTwitter account of Le Voir Lewis.

Read full story

Patience, the Hardest Virtue

Venn Diagram of Persistence & Patience Means GrowthSamson Vowles. Patience has been the most profound and resilient virtue to live by. Patience has been the force and guide preventing many bad choices, preventing impetuous decisions, and preventing callous mistakes. With meditation and spiritual awakening comes patience and inner peace. This virtue was pointed out to me by family, by friends, and by coworkers past and present when I would have never recognized it in myself. No one says, “I am patient”, the same as no one should ever describe themselves by saying, “I am smart. I am intelligent”. Others see that value/virtue in you. Consider it self-absorbent to consider that quality on your own.

Read full story

Focus on New Year’s Mantras and Not Resolutions

Sitting here cozy, relaxed, and binge watching streaming movies for more than half the day, the blasts of fireworks going off outside my bedroom window make it more indicative that the new year will be upon us in less than four hours (US Central Standard Time). The past 364 days have been riddled with hope, surprise, sadness, joy, and unfortunately bittersweet memories for some. As the clock counts down for the ending of year 2021, many have made mental notes or jotted down handwritten sentences declaring their New Year’s resolutions for 2022.

Read full story
3 comments

Identifying Subtle Aromas and Flavors in Wine

Assortment of Red Wines, Herbs on Wooden Spoons (Pexels)Miguel A. Padrinan, Timur Saglambilek. On countless occasions, it has been frustrating to try a glass of wine for the very first time, allowing the aromas to tickle the nose, then allowing the taste to roll to the back of the tongue. It could also be a wine tried before, but the flavor profile isn’t identifiable to the brain. The aromas and flavors are recognizable sometimes; however, one can’t say what the aromas and flavors are. The words are on the tip of the tongue (no pun intended).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy