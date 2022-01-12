Learning Styles Improving Comprehension

Reading is fundamental, a statement often heard in libraries, classrooms, and in textbooks. Learning styles come into play, aiding further in comprehension.

Two boys studying a book by White77/Pixabay

Learning styles are becoming recognized in corporations and classrooms when identifying the types of learners. Being able to realize that everyone does not learn in the same capacity is one step, but to pattern a curriculum or training program to curtail someone’s style of learning separates the amateurs from the professionals.

The different learning styles are: visual, auditory, reading & writing, and kinesthetic. Each pertain to a certain sensory organ used to assist the brain in grasping the concept and retaining the information. The idea is to teach a concept using each of the above learning styles for students to grasp the knowledge.

Visual learning applies to the percentage of learners who grasp concepts through graphs, charts, presentations, and diagrams. These type of learners also need to see the concept in action, if applicable.

Auditory learning applies to the percentage of learners who grasp the knowledge through hearing an oral presentation or in a group setting where vocal input is encouraged.

Reading & writing learning style applies to the group of learners who have to take written notes from reading a section in a textbook, a presentation, or workbook.

Kinesthetic learning applies to students who are hands-on, who have to grasp the knowledge through doing.

Teacher asking a question to the class by Max Fischer/Pexels

Taking each of the learning styles into consideration is very important in ensuring students and employees have retained the learning material, especially if testing for understanding is expected.

In a corporate classroom, How to be a Trainer classes for a restaurant corporation’s certified trainer program teaches an exercises called, “How to Make a Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich”. The facilitator presents a bag of bread, jars of peanut butter and jelly, a knife, and a plate; waiting for instructions from classroom participants. As silence fills the room, the facilitator waits until being provided with instructions either verbally, through a hands-on approach, or by written communication. Regardless of the method taught the exercise in learning styles is reinforced.

Sirmara Campbell Twohill, SHRM-CP, of LaSalle Network states, "Every employee has something unique they want to work on, and they also learn in different ways."

More corporations and institutions of higher learning are moving into the direction of adaptive learning: focusing on learning styles as the successful approach to teaching and training.